SENTRY Products Group™ launches 2021 fall product catalog

The Fall 2021 SENTRY Products Group™ Catalog features new products from SENTRY’s leading categories including Hexmag, Gunnar Series Tactical Nylon, Slings, Packs, and concealed carry holsters.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –SENTRY Products Group™, a leading manufacturer and distributor of products focused on protection, storage, and transportation of outdoor, military, and law enforcement equipment, have launched their 2021 mid-year Catalog. This has been mailed directly to distribution partners, consumers, and is also available to view or download at www.sentrytactical.com.

“Our normal pace is to introduce a catalog in December to support SHOT Show and other trade events, however, this year so many new products had been added since January, it was difficult to distribute the amount of information without producing a mid-year catalog. To speed information flow, we elected to send these direct to our dealers, distribution partners and consumers,” Terry Naughton, president of SENTRY Products commented. “The catalog is divided into product categories for Magazines, On Gun Accessories, Plate Carriers, Belts and Pouches, Slings, Optic and Firearm Covers, Holsters, Cleaning and Lubrication, Bags and Packs, and OEM Programs. The catalog also brings acquisition product categories like Hexmag magazines and Sentry Solutions lubricants under the SENTRY banner,” concluded Naughton.

With many of the SENTRY products having been developed for warfighters, product evolution continues to demonstrate SENTRY’s mission to integrate actual field and combat experience into the design and manufacturing of their multiple product lines.

Highlights of the catalog include:

SENTRY Hexmag new Carbon Senthex™ AR-15 magazines. Carbon fiber brings two significant advantages to the end user while retaining traditional Hexmag features. Weight reduction of 20 percent and significantly greater strength. Additional products will continue to be released throughout the Fall of 2021.

SENTRY enters the holster community with a line of thermoformed and injection-molded polymer holsters. Six new models supporting leading firearms, made for all-day comfort and functionality, are available as of June 2021.

SENTRY has increased their bag and pack offerings, available in September 2021, to include the Sentinel Range Bag for pistols, and three new packs: the Lightweight Tracker™ pack, the Lightweight 3-Day pack, and the Barrage 3-Day pack.

SENTRY’s Gunnar™ Series patent-pending plate carrier options and accessories have been expanded.

Expansion of the sling line with a new Fixed Stock Multi-Point Sling and a Quick Disconnect 2-to-1 sling.

SENTRY Products continues to advance the science of protection to a variety of products to enhance mission success for the men and women who go in harm’s way to protect our country, properties, and our lives.

