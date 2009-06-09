SIG SAUER P250 Wins Two NRA Golden Bullseye Awards

EXETER, NH (June 9 2009) SIG SAUER, Inc. proudly announced the P250 pistol as the recipient of the National Rifle Association’s coveted Golden Bullseye Award for Shooting Illustrated Handgun of the Year and American Rifleman Tactical Handgun of the Year.

“We are honored to receive, not one, but two, Golden Bullseye Awards from the National Rifle Association,” Ron Cohen, CEO of SIG SAUER, Inc. commented. “These prestigious awards honor the best-in-class products of our industry. The SIG SAUER P250 revolutionized the concept of pistol modularity with a simple, one-piece, removable fire-control assembly. Now, one gun can be adapted to fit the shooter for size and caliber, making the P250 the most versatile gun for law enforcement and civilians on the market today.”

The concept behind the innovative SIG SAUER P250 is based on a serialized modular frame and a fire-control assembly that allows the user to easily configure their pistol, their way by changing caliber, grip size, trigger and slide length at will. The SIG SAUER P250 is available as a full size, compact and sub-compact pistol in 9mm, .40 S&W, .357 SIG and .45 ACP in a black Nitron finish or Two-Tone. MSRP of the SIG SAUER P250 ranges from $750.00 to $870.00 depending upon caliber and finish. The X-Change Kits for the P250 MSRP at $375.00 for any of the available calibers. For more information on the SIG SAUER P250, click http://www.sigsauer.com/Products/ShowCatalogProduct.aspx?categoryid=54 or log on to www.sigsauer.com for the entire SIG SAUER product line.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser GmbH in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company with over 350 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER or any of its products, or the SIG SAUER Academy, log on to www.sigsauer.com.