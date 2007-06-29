TASER International White Paper Indicates TASER Devices Reduce Excessive Use of Force Liability Claims and Litigation Against Law Enforcement

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced the release of a TASER Liability and Litigation white paper which documents the success TASER International has had in defeating product liability litigation and how the TASER device can reduce the risk of excessive use of force claims and litigation filed against law enforcement agencies and officers.

“In light of our 51st court dismissal in favor of TASER International, I have provided a white paper that analyzes our litigation track record and excessive use of force litigation against law enforcement,” said Doug Klint, TASER International’s Vice President and General Counsel. “Over the past few years we have accumulated compelling field statistics documenting significant injury reductions from TASER device use, risk management reviews showing how the TASER device can reduce excessive use of force claims, and court decisions holding that use of TASER® technology does not per se constitute excessive use of force. The conclusions indicate that court rulings and statistics from law enforcement agencies confirm that the deployment of a TASER electronic control device (ECD) is a reasonable use of force and plays a key role in reducing excessive use of force liability claims and litigation against law enforcement. The savings that results from this reduction in excessive use of force liability claims and litigation is a very important economic benefit to law enforcement agencies that deploy TASER ECDs,” said Klint.

TASER International recently announced that it has achieved a company milestone with its 51st lawsuit dismissal record and no losses.

The white paper for TASER Product Liability Litigation Risk, Law Enforcement Excessive Use of Force Liability and Litigation Risk and recent favorable court rulings is available at http://www2.taser.com/research/Legal/Pages/TASERDeviceLiabilityandRisk.aspx.