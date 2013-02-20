Team GLOCK Competitors Win First Women in Limited and Production at 2013 Florida Open Competition

Nonaka and Viscusi dominate their respective categories in Frostproof, Fla.

SMYRNA, GA - Today GLOCK, Inc. announced that Team GLOCK members Tori Nonaka and Michelle Viscusi competed in the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) 2013 Florida Open in Frostproof, Fla., Feb. 15-17, 2013. The results were impressive: Nonaka won 21st overall and first woman in limited; Viscusi won 39th overall and first woman in production.

“Tori and I relished competing in the Florida Open over the weekend,” shared Viscusi. “My favorite stage was Stage 3, a run-and-gun type with some steel poppers and swingers. I found it challenging, but that’s what makes a match that much more fun.”

An annual event hosted by the Universal Shooting Academy, the competition included more than 300 shooters. Nonaka shot a custom GLOCK 24, and Viscusi competed with a GLOCK 34.

“The Florida Open was on my wish list of matches to go to before I joined Team GLOCK, so I was very excited to compete in the match this year,” said Nonaka. “This was my first match for the 2013 shooting season and I was very happy to start off well.”

Viscusi next competes in her first International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) match, the Indoor Nationals on Feb. 20, 2013, in Springfield, Mass. Nonaka will be joined by teammate KC Eusebio for the 2013 Austalasia International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun Competition in Rotorua, New Zealand, Feb. 26 - Mar. 1, 2013.

