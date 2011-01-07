The History Channel is Seeking Skilled Marksmen for Season 3 of TOP SHOT

Take a Shot at Season 3! You Could Win $100,000 in Prizes!

Season 1 was a hit, and Season 2 is on its way. Now it’s time for you to take a shot at Season 3! If you are skilled with a pistol, rifle or any other firearm, you could be on TV’s electrifying marksmanship competition show, TOP SHOT. Producers are looking for anyone with unrivaled shooting skills and a big personality to take on exciting physical challenges with multiple guns and mystery projectile weapons.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a professionally trained shooter or a selftaught average Joe (or Jane!). As long as you’re in good physical shape, have mastered a firearm and can adapt to new weapons and demanding physical situations, you could be America’s next “Top Shot.”

This season, we’re also considering MARKSMEN PAIRS: Husband/Wife, Father/Son, Co-Workers or Siblings. If you and a close friend or relative are excellent shots, we want to hear from you both!

APPLY TODAY !

Email TopShotCasting@gmail.com with your name, city/state, phone number, a recent photo of yourself and a brief explanation of why you are America’s next “Top Shot.” Visit www.pilgrimfilms.tv and click on “CASTING” for more details. Call our casting hotline if you have additional questions: 818-478-4570.

Deadline to apply is February 1, 2011.

*Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, a resident or citizen of the United States and reasonably proficient with shooting and marksmanship