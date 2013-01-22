Trijicon® Adds Nickel Boron Plating to Select ACOG® and RMR™ Models for 2013

Wixom, MI — Trijicon products are world-renowned for their ruggedness and absolute reliability. After all, our Nation’s warfighters have depended on them for nearly 20 years.

New for 2013, Trijicon has added Nickel Boron plating to select ACOG and RMR models. This exceptionally durable plating process provides a distinctive new look and serves as the ultimate in abrasion resistance with protection from extreme use and harsh conditions.

The Trijicon ACOG is a compact telescopic sight with a tritium-illuminated reticle for use in low light or at night. It also utilizes the Bindon Aiming Concept (BAC) by way of a bright daytime reticle that uses advanced fiber optics to collect ambient light. In this way, ACOG combines precise, distant marksmanship with close-in aiming speed. Every feature of its mechanical and optical design was chosen for a single purpose: to provide increased hit potential in all lighting conditions.

The Trijicon RMR (Ruggedized Miniature Reflex) is highly regarded for its ability to provide fast, both-eyes-open target acquisition and accurate aiming with any style or caliber of weapon. Perfectly suited for combat, personal protection, competition or hunting, the RMR has quickly become the choice of experienced shooters who demand superior performance from reflex-style sights.

For more information on Trijicon’s new ACOG and RMR optics featuring Nickel Boron, and the complete array of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ for the hunting, shooting, military and law enforcement markets, contact Trijicon®, Inc. at (248) 960-7700 or visit www.trijicon.com.

