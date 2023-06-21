Trijicon’s compact ACOGs now feature new Trijicon Q-LOC technology mounts and additional BDC reticles

WIXOM, Mich. - Trijicon® Inc., the global provider of innovative aiming solutions for the hunting, shooting, military, and law enforcement markets, is proud to announce that all Trijicon Compact ACOG® (Advanced Combat Optical Gunsights) models are now available with new Trijicon quick release mounts featuring Trijicon Q-LOCTM Technology.

Designed for the most discerning users, the new Trijicon quick release mounts with Q-LOC Technology are now offered for Trijicon reflex optics, thermals, a wide range of riflescopes, as well as the following Compact ACOGs: 1.5x16S, 1.5x24, 2x20, 3x24, 3x30, 3x24 Crossbow, and 3x30/RMR® Combo.

Q-LOC Technology is a patented quick release optics mounting system, featuring multiple proprietary recoil lugs to ensure total rail engagement. Shooters can easily remove and re-attach an optic with a Q-LOC mount without the need to confirm zero. Heavy-duty springs enable one-handed operation while also ensuring secure retention under hard and repeated recoil. Q-LOC mounts feature compact, circular knobs designed to minimize the hazards of gear snags while also facilitating one-handed mounting and removal.

All Trijicon mounts with Q-LOC Technology are manufactured in the U.S. from 6061-T6 aluminum with precision-cut dimensions to accommodate any platform and ensure optimal placement on MIL-STD 1913, NATO, non-mil spec, and even damaged rails.

In addition, Trijicon’s 1.5x16s and 2x20 ACOGs now feature Trijicon Advanced Combat Reticles (TAC-R™) with both the RTR™ .223 and RTR™ 9mm PCC reticles. The RTR .223 (Rapid Target Reticle) features battery free, daylight-bright center dot illumination, BDC holds to 700 yards, crosswind holds, and 19 in. stadia lines for ranging. The RTR 9mm PCC reticle is the perfect match for today’s popular Pistol Caliber Carbines with a brightly illuminated center dot, BDC holds to 300 yards, and 19 in. stadia lines for ranging. Both new reticles enable the shooter to acquire the target quickly with both eyes open, engage a moving target, and range and aim at extended distances.

There are many reasons the Trijicon ACOG has long been the official medium-distance engagement optic of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Special Operations Forces – and why more than one million have been produced! Each ACOG is specifically engineered to provide increased hit potential in all lighting conditions, while also providing legendary, battle-proven durability and reliability. The Compact ACOG offers that same durability in a small package with generous eye relief, well suited to a wide variety of firearm platforms.

Together, Compact ACOGs paired with Q-LOC Technology mounts provide yet another Brilliant Aiming Solution for serious shooters.

