Steiner Optics introduces the MPS (Micro Pistol Sight) Red Dot.

GREELEY, Colo.– Steiner brings battle-proven durability and mil-spec ruggedness to pistol red dots with the new MPS (Micro Pistol Sight). Designed to endure the most rigorous needs of law enforcement and military operations, the MPS is a continuation of the efforts of Steiner to provide optics and imaging solutions for all defense and tactical applications.

All-metal construction, enhanced sidewalls, and a recessed window with a metal hood that blocks objects from reaching the front lens make this one of the toughest pistol sights ever created. The sight window is completely sealed and nitrogen filled protecting the roof-mounted 3.3 MOA emitter from weather and water down to 10 meters. The top-mounted battery compartment ensures quick and easy battery swaps without removing the optic and a low sight window close to the slide.

At 2.05 oz, the MPS is compact and lightweight offering a robust feature set including 6 day and 2 night vision brightness levels, user-selectable auto-off, and 13,000 hours of battery life on medium brightness. The true 1X magnification and Steiner quality glass offer an undistorted image for both eyes open operation and complete situational awareness.

The MPS is compatible with most optic-ready pistols and baseplate adapters on the market.

For all images, videos, and PDFs on the MPS click here.

Steiner MPS Specifications:

Magnification 1x

Reticle: 3.3 MOA

Weight: 2.05 ounces

Illumination: 6 Day / 2 Night Vision

Overall Length: 2.17 inches

Lens Size: Objective 0.79x0.63 in, Ocular 0.83x0.63 in

Wind/Elevation Click Value 1 MOA per click

Battery: CR1632

Waterproof / Fogproof: 10 Meters

MSRP: $574.99

About Steiner

For over 70 years, Steiner has made trusted optics for life’s defining moments. The successful pursuit and capture of these moments demand the fast and precise detection, location, and identification of a distant objective. Whether the objective is wildlife, a marine bearing, law enforcement suspects, or military combatant, Steiner products enhance an individual’s most important sense, vision, so that on land or sea –– Nothing Escapes You. For more information, visit the company website at www.steiner-optics.com.