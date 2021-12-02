Tactical Electronics releases NEW SWIFT Video Scope

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Tactical Electronics new SWIFT Video Scope features an 8mm distal tip and 4-way articulation. Video is viewable through the built-in eyepiece, on any Tactical Electronics monitor, or an Android device with the TE View App. The 8mm distal tip provides illumination by an integrated UV LED.

The camera head moves in four directions (160 up, 130 down, 100 left and right) and is controlled via fine-touch paddles. The SWIFT Video Scope is available with a 12″ or 24″ long probe. The SWIFT Video Scope features a rugged, locking Tactical Accessory Port (TAP) that provides USB 2.0, 100Mbps Ethernet, and 12VDC power in. The USB and Ethernet interfaces can be used to stream video to any Tactical Electronics Monitor, ATAK, TE View App, or MANET radios. All SWIFT products offer Stand By mode to help preserve battery life and provide a quick return to video within 10 seconds.

SWIFT Video Scope Features:

8mm distal tip with integrated B/W 1/4″ Analog CCD sensor with 400-line resolution

4-way articulation (160º up, 130º down, 100º left/right)

Available with 12″ or 24″ long probe

Illumination: adjustable internal 400nm UV LED

Tactical Accessory Port provides USB 2.0, 100Mbps Ethernet, and 12VDC power input

5GHz Wi-Fi for wireless video streaming and control

Powered by three CR123A batteries

View the new SWIFT Video Scope here: https://www.tacticalelectronics.com/product/swift-video-scope/

About Tactical Electronics:

Tactical Electronics provides advanced technology and training solutions for military and law enforcement agencies. Our extensive product line includes covert wireless camera systems and EOD equipment used by special operations teams around the world. Our training division provides Counter IED training courses and IED Training Aids for EOD technicians and tactical operators. All of our services are designed to prepare technicians for what they might encounter behind a closed door, in a suspect package, or unsecured area. Tactical Electronics designs, engineers, and manufacturers all of our products in house at our headquarters in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.