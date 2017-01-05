One retention holster for multiple handguns. Introducing the new OMNIVORE

Multiple holsters for multiple handguns is no longer an issue. The BLACKHAWK!® OMNIVORE™ is a multi-fit holster that accommodates more than 150 styles of semi-automatic handguns with an accessory rail. The active retention mechanism doesn’t wear the handgun’s finish. It locks onto our proprietary Rail Attachment Device in the Non-Light Bearing model; and onto the frame of the light in the Streamlight and Surefire models. A thumb release disengages the locking mechanism when drawing the handgun.

The OMNIVORE™ represents the future in retention holster technology, and delivers unparalleled firearm access.

• MULTI-FIT - OMNIVORE™ Holsters fit more than 150 styles of semi-automatic handguns with an accessory rail.

• ACTIVE RETENTION MECHANISM- Ergonomic thumb- activated retention mechanism delivers instant firearm access.

• LEVEL 2 RETENTION - Uses two features to hold handgun securely in place.

• FREE-FLOATING DESIGN - Holster locks onto Rail Attachment Device (Non-LB) or frame of the light, doesn’t wear firearm’s frame and finish.

• 3-POSITION ADJUSTABLE RELEASE - Height of thumb- activated retention mechanism adjusts to fit your hand.

