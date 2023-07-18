Walther PDP named official duty handgun for Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walther Arms, Inc., in conjunction with their law enforcement distributor Shoot Straight Defense, is proud to announce the PDP as the official duty weapon of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). The FDACS works to promote Florida agriculture, protect the environment, safeguard consumers, and ensure the safety and wholesomeness of food. By choosing a mixture of the compact and full-size PDP models, each law enforcement officer has the opportunity to carry the PDP they are most comfortable with and confident in.

“We are thrilled to support and work alongside the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to ensure their agency has the best handgun in their holster while on duty,” said Ron Decker, East Coast law enforcement sales channel manager for Walther Arms, Inc. “The PDP series was developed with tactical capabilities at the forefront to provide law enforcement, military, and other tactical shooters with the ideal weapon. Providing the FDACS officers with an adjustable, reliable, and capable handgun allows their focus to be on precision and technique, rather than the weapon itself. By doing so, it builds the confidence necessary to never second-guess yourself in situations where timing and responsiveness are everything.”

The partnership between FDACS and Walther Arms means effective, precise, and capable protection throughout the state of Florida, as officers work alongside federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. With revolutionary ergonomics, SuperTerrain Slide Serrations, and a brand-new Performance Duty Trigger, the PDP compact and full-size models are world-class ingenuity for pistols. For the law enforcement division of FDACS, the choice to carry the PDP is vital to allowing for quicker and more responsive engagements while on duty.

About Walther

“It’s your DUTY to be READY” is a message of sincerity that Walther must build the best performing firearms. It is a message to every shooter who understands the importance of firearms safety and the inalienable right to bear arms. It is a message to clearly and concisely show that Walther is doing everything in its power to support shooters everywhere with not just the absolute best in firearm innovation and performance but also access to the best training and informative firearms community. History has shown Walther’s dedication to this message, beginning in 1886 and continuing today, with the innovative spirit that builds off the invention of the concealed carry gun by creating duty grade weapons such as the PDP and world-class rimfire products such as the P22 and WMP. Walther will continue its long tradition of technical expertise and innovation in the design and production of firearms to meet the demands of any customer. Excellent service and superior quality will continue to be benchmarks of Walther’s success.

