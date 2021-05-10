10 years later, the Keltec ® KSG™ Shotgun is still making ordinary tactical shotguns obsolete

It wouldn’t have been enough for KelTec® to make their first entry into the shotgun market an ordinary tactical shotgun – not with their history of game-changing innovation.

Ten years later, as KelTec celebrates its 30th anniversary, the KSG™ shotgun has completely changed the world of tactical, pump-action shotguns. It continues to provide the innovative edge, versatility and reliable performance law enforcement officers and tactical squads need and depend on.

While chambered for 3” shells, the KSG fires a wide variety of projectiles, the dual tube magazine features a selector switch located behind the grip that KelTec affectionately calls “the world’s fastest reload”. The KSG is also downward-ejecting and completely ambidextrous.

As for capacity, the KSG holds an impressive 6+6+1 (or 7+7+1 depending on shell length).

Because it’s smooth, pump action feeds from either the left or right tube by use of the selector switch, the shooter can load different ammunition in each tube.

Either way, it holds a lot of ammo for weighing only 6.9 pounds and being as compact as legally possible with a 26.1 inch overall length and an 18.5 inch smooth bore barrel. All of which makes it easy to handle and ideal for building clearings and entry into small, confined structures, while storing easily and efficiently in a squad car trunk.

The pump includes an under picatinny rail for the mounting of a forward grip, light or laser. The included top picatinny sight rail will accept many types of optics or iron sights. Forward and rear sling loops are built in and a basic sling is included. The soft rubber butt pad helps tame recoil.

The KSG, like all KelTec firearms, is quality engineered and built. Its receiver is made from hardened steel and includes the magazine tubes, which have been welded in place. The grip and stock assemblies are made of glass reinforced nylon (Zytel) and are easily disassembled by pushing out 2 pins, that, when removed, conveniently store in 2 holes in the grip. The barrel assembly is removed by loosening the 2 front magazine tube bolts and sliding the assembly forward.

But the KSG is just one of a family of KSG tactical shotguns and not the only products of KelTec quality, innovation and performance. See them all at KelTecWeapons.com.

About Keltec

KelTec is a privately owned, family company, founded in 1991 for the sole purpose of making one-of-a-kind firearms. Now one of the top firearm manufacturers in the USA, they pioneered concealed carry handguns with the introduction of the recently retired P11™ pistol. There have been many firsts since, including the dual tube, downward-ejecting KSG pump-action shotgun, the fold-in-half SUB2000™ rifle and our latest innovation, the 50-round capacity P50™ pistol cambered in 5.7.

All KelTec firearms are proudly and quality-made in America, in a true family culture that embraces every one of their 300 employees. Each, regardless of role, is encouraged to innovate – to find a better way to makes things efficiently, with quality, reliable performance and safety in mind. It’s this commitment to innovation, performance and quality – and dedication to the quality of life for each employee – that has grown KelTec from George Kellgren’s American Dream to one of the largest and most innovative firearms manufacturers in the world.