Beretta’s Highly Anticipated ARX100 Debuts at the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits

ACCOKEEK, MD - Black rifle aficionados rejoice as the Beretta ARX100 makes its long anticipated debut at the 142nd NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston, TX. The Italian-designed, American-made semi-automatic rifle, currently in production in Accokeek, MD, arrives on dealer shelves with a manufacturers suggested retail price of $1,950. Multi-caliber capable, fully ambidextrous controls and the reliability of its piston-operated gas system make this rifle the perfect choice of black rifle lovers everywhere.

Unlike other 3rd generation battle rifles currently on the market today, the Beretta ARX100’s multi-caliber capability is not a pipe-dream but a reality due to the tool-free, quick-change barrel design and cold hammer forged barrel. Operators can rapidly go from the standard 5.56 NATO round to the .30 caliber stopping power of the exceptionally popular .300 Black Out in mere seconds with the optional .300 Black Out barrel kit available through the Beretta Pro-Shop. Both cold hammer forged barrels are manufactured by Beretta in their Accokeek, MD facility.

Customizing the rifle to the needs of the operator doesn’t end with the barrel and caliber, the fully ambidextrous controls on the ARX100 adapt to left- or right-handed shooters. Operation of the bolt release, safety selector and magazine release from either side of the rifle showcases its ambidextrous design however the ability to change the rifle’s ejection from left to right with a push of a button and swing-through charging handle to accommodate the shooter’s left/right preference makes the rifle a true game changer.

Similar to other 3rd generation battle rifles the Beretta ARX100 functions on a piston-driven gas system that has proven its dependability and reliability time and time again in the harshest conditions and environments. This combat proven operating system requires very little lubrication while its tool free/pin free disassembly provides for easy maintenance and cleaning. A telescopic, folding stock, Beretta BUIS, and familiar AR-style controls and magazine compatibility complete the most innovative black rifle to hit the market in recent years.

Find the new ARX100 at your local Beretta dealer or in your favorite big name sporting goods store later this summer.



Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.