Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program proudly supports law enforcement efforts for 2017 National Night Out

FAIRFAX, Va. – The National Rifle Association is proud to support the efforts of law enforcement agencies nationwide as part of the annual National Night Out Campaign, donating Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program materials to more than 200 agencies to help promote youth firearm safety to over 106,000 young Americans on Aug. 1.

Since its launch in 1988, the NRA’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program has helped teachers, law enforcement officers and parents teach Eddie Eagle’s life-saving message to more than 29 million children. The powerful lessons of the Eddie Eagle program – Stop! Don’t Touch! Run Away! Tell A Grown Up! – are the keys to helping children from Pre-K through 4th grade know what to do to stay safe should they encounter a firearm.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), child-related firearm accident fatalities have fallen by 75 percent over the past 25 years, a testament to the impact of proper gun safety education programs like the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program.

Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program materials are available free of charge to law enforcement agencies, schools, hospitals, daycare centers and other community organizations that wish to teach the program to youth. To view the safety video and download kid-friendly workbooks, visit www.eddieeagle.com.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. To learn more about the National Night Out campaign, visit www.natw.org.

About the National Rifle Association

Established in 1871, the National Rifle Association is America’s oldest civil rights and sportsmen’s group. Five million members strong, NRA continues its mission to uphold Second Amendment rights and is the leader in firearm education and training for law-abiding gun owners, law enforcement and the military. Visit http://www.nra.org.