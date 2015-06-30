Introducing the New Springfield Armory XD Mod. 2 Sub-Compact .45 Cal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, Melbourne, FL (June 2015): Introducing the Springfield Armory XD Mod. 2 Sub-Compact .45 caliber training pistol replica from Ring’s Manufacturing. The XD Mod. 2 .45 training pistol is molded from solid blue polyurethane to differentiate it from a live weapon.

On the weapon, the new XD Mod. 2 Sub-Compact pistol is updated from its predecessor, the original XD Sub-Compact, with several enhancements for improved concealability, ergonomics and performance. The newborn Mod. 2 sets out to improve grip with GripZone. Three different textures are molded into specific parts of the grip where slip-resistance is most critical. The resulting ergonomic improvement gives users more traction on the grip surface while applying less force on the frame.

In addition to the GripZone treatment, Springfield Armory has also re-contoured the grip and reduced the frame’s circumference. Other changes to the frame include a rounded trigger guard and a slim-contoured disassembly lever. While many dimensional changes were applied to the new design, the XD Mod. 2 Sub-Compact maintains compatibility with original XD magazines and holsters.

The XD Mod. 2’s reduced frame size also results in a slimmer slide for improved concealability. The pistol also comes with red and green fiber optic replacement rods.

Blueguns’ XD Mod. 2 training pistol is a 1:1 exact replica of the original XD Mod. 2 allowing officers to train in safe realistic tactical scenarios without the need to use their duty firearms. All Blueguns are 100% manufactured in the USA.

More on BLUEGUNS

- Blueguns allow officers to train in realistic tactical scenarios without the need to use their duty firearms. It also protects their live weapons from accidental damage during training exercises and provides a safe training aid. The “Blueguns” are realistic 1:1 replicas of actual firearms in a range of popular handguns, sub-machine guns, lights, knives, pepper sprays, and radios.

The magazines offered fit the real firearm for realistic magazine change exercise. Plus train for weapon retention, disarming, sudden assault training, and use of force consideration are just some of the applications for “Blueguns.”

These firearms training aids are molded from solid blue polyurethane to differentiate them from live weapons. We continue to offer Rubber Props for the movie and television industry along with these special Police products. Special order for “black guns” on all models except for GLOCKs.

New items still to be introduced in 2015 are the Glock 42 with Crimson Trace LaserGuard, Taser C2, Motorola AXP6000 Radio and more to come.

Blueguns sales are to Police, Military, Para, Trainers and Holster Manufacturers only. Contact any of our distributors or direct. Also sold to retail dealers for display in the stores and to mount accessories on for demonstrations. They are also ideal for displaying with holsters. Visit our web page at www.blueguns.com.