Safariland Introduces SPEEDFEED Stocks in A-TACS, MultiCam and Flat Dark Earth

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Safariland™, a BAE Systems line of business, introduces select SPEEDFEED I and SPEEDFEED III shotgun stocks in the popular Multi-Cam® and A-TACS® camouflage patterns and in Flat Dark Earth. The new stocks debuted at the NASGW Show, and are in response to demand from law enforcement, military and consumers for shotgun stocks that match uniforms and natural environments. The new camouflage patterns are applied hydrographically, while the Flat Dark Earth models are molded in that color.

Molded from 30 percent glass-filled polymer for strength and durability, SPEEDFEED I and SPEEDFEED III stocks feature magazine tubes on the side of the butt stock that hold a total of four 2 ¾” shot shells, two on each side, making extra shells or different loads instantly accessible. Shells are held in place with steel springs, holding them securely until needed.

SPEEDFEED I shotgun stock sets are made in a traditional shotgun butt stock configuration, with checkering for a secure grip. Stock sets include a butt stock, forend and recoil pad.

SPEEDFEED III stocks are the original and industry standard for tactical shotgun stocks. Featuring a one piece pistol grip, the Speedfeed III configuration allows true one hand control. Stocks sets include a butt stock with integral pistol grip, forend and recoil pad

Both the SPEEDFEED I and SPEEDFEED III stocks are available for the following 12 gauge shotguns; the Remington 870, Remington 1100, The Remington 11-87 and the Mossberg 500/590. They sell for MSRP of $149.95.

Visit www.safariland.com/firearmsaccessories for a preview of the new product.

