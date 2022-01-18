Shoot the new CZ TS 2 Racing Green Pistol and fill the competition with envy

KANSAS CITY, Kan., – The CZ TS 2 pistol family is known for tight manufacturing tolerances, supreme accuracy, and enhanced ergonomics. The Racing Green model inherits high-performance features from the lineage and sports a new distinctive green color. Beginners and experienced competitors alike will love the look, feel, and function of this competition-ready pistol for both IPSC Standard Division and USPSA Limited Division competition. It also performs flawlessly for recreational shooting at the club.

The CZ TS 2 Racing Green pistol is dressed for success with flat, green anodized aluminum grips and magazines with green anodized bases. The CZ TS 2 turns heads with its modern slide, frame and sport hammer design. However, the CZ TS 2 Racing Green pistol’s beauty is more than what’s on the surface! The cornerstone of all fast pistols is a quality trigger. The TS 2 features a responsive sport trigger with a quick reset that improves shooting speed. Its height-adjustable rear sight, left-hand thumb rest, flat slide stop, an adjustable green anodized magazine release, and extended left side manual safety are intuitive, easy to use and built for speed.

A competition pistol must be comfortable, handle well and have easy-to-use controls. The Racing Green checks all these boxes. Enhanced ergonomics and slide geometry enable refined operation, even when shooting fast. As a result, there is minimal muzzle rise, and the return is prompt and natural.

CZ’s state-of-the-art technologies allow incredibly tight tolerances in its TS 2 pistols – down to the hundredth of a millimeter! Tighter parts improve accuracy and lengthen service life, two marvelous elements in a competition pistol. It’s well-known that pistol magazines take a beating on the course. A machined magwell and flat, anodized duralumin base protect the pistol’s 20-round magazine providing long life and reliability.

The CZ TS 2 pistols are perfect for the shooter who wants a competition-ready pistol out of the box. Check it out today at CZ-USA.

CZ TS 2 Racing Green Features:

Flat green aluminum grips and magazine bases

Aggressive checkering on grips for improved control

Single action Chambered in the 9mm Luger 20-round magazine capacity

Sport hammer

Flat slide stop

Left side thumb rest

Extended left side safety

Adjustable aluminum magazine release

Fiber optic front sight and height adjustable rear sight

Extremely tight tolerances for long service life and improved accuracy

CZ TS 2 Racing Green Specifications:

SKU: 91224

Caliber: 9mm Luger

Magazine Capacity: 20 Rounds

Frame/Slide: Steel

Sights: Fiber Optic Front/Adjustable Rear

Grips: Anodized Aluminum; Flat Green

Barrel: 5.23in, Cold Hammer Forged

Height: 5.86in

Width: 1.93 in

Overall Length: 8.86in

Weight: 49 oz

Safety: Manual; Ambidextrous

