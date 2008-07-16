The College of William and Mary Police Choose the Beretta Cx4 Storm Carbine/Patrol Rifle

ACCOKEEK, MD (July 2008) Since 2000, over seventy college students, staff, and teachers have been murdered on college campuses in the United States and Canada. Overall crime statistics for assault, burglary, rape and other crimes have escalated along with the casualty rates*. But it was the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007 that brought the need for greater campus security to the forefront for campus authorities and police. As the crime statistics increase, campus police are assessing their current training and equipment programs. The College of William and Mary is one such campus that embarked on an extensive evaluation process that resulted in the selection of the Beretta Cx4 Storm for use as a patrol Carbine/Rifle for college police officers.

“The College of William and Mary is a prestigious institution, not only for their status as the second oldest college in the United States, but also for their leadership in student safety and campus security,” said Elio J. Oliva, Vice President, Beretta Law Enforcement and Defense Division. “The William and Mary Police recognizes that the Cx4 carbine is a cost-effective, accurate and reliable tool that allows the patrol officer to quickly respond to threats that are beyond pistol range”, added Mr. Oliva.

“Beretta’s commitment to quality and innovation is what made us choose the Cx4 Storm patrol rifle,” said Deputy Chief Ed Davis of the College of William and Mary. “Not only is the Cx4 state-of-the-art but its ease-of-use and adaptability for both right and left hand users make it an ideal rifle for any department, large or small. We recently sent a couple of our officers to a patrol rifle instructor’s course where we shot over 2500 rounds through the Storms. We were pleased to be the only weapon platform present that did not have a single malfunction.”

“In today’s environment, speed of response and the ability for individual officers to quickly engage and defeat threats is of vital importance. Beretta designed the Cx4 Storm Carbine for this purpose and made extensive use of new materials and manufacturing techniques to develop a small, lightweight and balanced platform that allows even marginal shooters to effectively engage targets with precision shots at distances beyond pistol range.” Matteo Recanatini, Marketing Manager for Beretta’s Law Enforcement and Defense division, added.



Beretta’s Cx4 Storm Carbine/Patrol rifle features a fixed barrel design with a long sight radius of 12.9 inches for inherent accuracy. The Cx4’s weight of just 5.75 lbs. and overall length of 29.7 inches make it not only lightweight, but compact. The versatile Cx4 is left to right adaptable just by changing out the cross-bolt safety, magazine release button, and the bolt handle; all without the use of tools or additional components. Side and bottom accessory rails allow for easy mounting of tactical lights, lasers, and other accessories. The Cx4 Storm Carbine is available in 9mm, .40S&W, and .45 ACP. The Cx4 Storm Carbine / Patrol rifle accepts Px4 pistol magazines allowing for interchangeability between pistol and carbine shooters.

About Beretta Law Enforcement:

In addition to producing the celebrated M-9 pistol, the official sidearm of the five branches of the US Armed Forces, Beretta also outfits law enforcement and homeland security agencies across the United States. Through its recently-launched Total Solution system, Beretta combines the strengths and core-competencies of every company within the Beretta Holding Group to provide optimal products and services to the Law Enforcement and Defense community. Beretta’s Total Solution provides a complete array of products to suit diverse regional conditions and meet agency objectives and needs. These include the polymer Storm family of products (Cx4 carbines and Px4 pistols), the Benelli line of shotguns, including the M4 Super 90, adopted by the United States Marine Corps, the SAKO and Tikka line of sniper rifles, the line of shotguns and pistols offered by Stoeger, and the hi-tech line of optics manufactured in the US by Burris. Beretta also operates several armorer and tactical training schools across the United States. For additional information, visit www.berettaLE.com.

About Beretta:

Beretta established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information visit www.berettausa.com.