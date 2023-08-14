Walther Arms welcomes back Cody Osborn as director of communications and channel marketing

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walther Arms is pleased to announce the return of Cody Osborn as the Director of Communications and Channel Marketing. This strategic appointment marks an exciting chapter for the company as it strengthens its marketing and communication efforts to better serve its valued customers and industry partners.

Bringing a wealth of expertise and a proven track record into this new role at Walther Arms, Osborn will not only build upon more than a decade of experience in the firearms industry, but will continue to drive the brand forward. As he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of market dynamics, exceptional leadership capabilities, and a passion for building strong relationships with those around him, there’s no doubt this position will be one he expands upon.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Cody back to the Walther Arms family,” said Rob McCanna, president and CEO of Walther Arms Inc. “His knowledge of the industry, coupled with strong leadership skills and the ability to connect with our partners, will undoubtedly bolster our marketing initiatives and reinforce our duty to excellence in communication and customer engagement. With Cody back on our team, I’m even more confident everyone will be taking note of all the great things Walther is accomplishing.”

In his previous tenure at Walther Arms, Osborn played a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s brand presence and developing successful marketing campaigns that resonated with the shooting community. His ability to understand customers and promote the company’s products through various channels contributed to significant growth and market position.

“I am thrilled to return to where it all began for me in the firearms industry – coming back home to Walther Arms,” said Cody Osborn. “This company and brand have a special place in my heart, and I am eager to work alongside our talented sales and marketing teams to elevate the Walther Arms brand, expand our outreach, and deliver the highest level of service to our customers and partners. Being in this role, surrounded by an excellent team while representing an iconic brand, is what most people only dream of, yet I get to live it every day. That’s something I’m always grateful for, and look forward to all the things to come for Walther.”

As Director of Communications and Channel Marketing, Osborn will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies, optimizing communication channels, and strengthening partnerships with distributors, dealers, and industry influencers.

About Walther

“It’s your DUTY to be READY” is a message of sincerity that Walther must build the best performing firearms. It is a message to every shooter who understands the importance of firearms safety and the inalienable right to bear arms. It is a message to clearly and concisely show that Walther is doing everything in its power to support shooters everywhere with not just the absolute best in firearm innovation and performance but also access to the best training and informative firearms community. History has shown Walther’s dedication to this message, beginning in 1886 and continuing today, with the innovative spirit that builds off the invention of the concealed carry gun by creating duty grade weapons such as the PDP and world-class rimfire products such as the P22 and WMP. Walther will continue its long tradition of technical expertise and innovation in the design and production of firearms to meet the demands of any customer. Excellent service and superior quality will continue to be benchmarks of Walther’s success.