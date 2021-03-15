Action Target has announced the instructors for its law enforcement training camp in August

PROVO, Utah – Action Target INC., the leading manufacturer of modern shooting ranges and steel targets for versatile firearms training, has announced the instructors for its Law Enforcement Training Camp in August featuring trainers from a variety of professional shooting and tactical backgrounds.

For over 20 years, Action Target has combined world class instructors and a comprehensive training curriculum into a single unforgettable event—the Law Enforcement Training Camp (LETC). At LETC, you get advanced instructor training based on relevant LE concerns and proven methods for several different subjects all in the same week. LETC is a fast-paced shooting school that keeps you working on the range all day, every day, and equips you with the tools needed to give your department or agency the next level in training.

Handgun Optics for Law Enforcement with Brian Hartman and Doug Janowicz

Over the last two decades, we have seen an explosion & wide acceptance of red dot optics for the law enforcement officer. And while carbine optics have proved to be reliable, intuitive & easy to assimilate, handgun optics have struggled to gain equal favor or traction. We seek to remedy this. During this one-day program we will explain, demonstrate & drill, in-depth, the tactics techniques & procedures to incorporate the handgun red-dot optic into your gunfighting lexicon.

Topics covered will include: varieties of optic, strengths & weaknesses, biological factors at play, operation & mounting, care & maintenance, support equipment, zero procedures, fundamentals & diagnostics, optic blockage/malfunction procedures, skill development across distance, precision & speed & red dot qualification.

For officers who have not had formal instruction on the handgun optic, those struggling with maximizing its potential or agencies entertaining the idea of authorization, this program is a must.

Modern Team Arrest & Suspect Control Tactics with Chad Lyman and Travis Snyder

While a solid foundation in fitness, mindset & combatives is necessary for any officer to work safely on the street, a firm grasp of fighting principles supported with team-based procedures, truly sets law enforcement up to win. Time & again we see haphazard, ineffective actions by officers who outnumber their adversaries, resulting in protracted struggle, poor optics, questionable uses-of-force & injuries. This program aims to make safe, proficient, confident & decisive problem-solvers that can swiftly assess, act & end potential confrontations during arrest or dominate already belligerent suspects in a justifiable manner.

Topics covered will include: principles of C4C/defensive tactics, threat assessment & recognition, verbal skills & de-escalation, team communication, contact/cover, team escorts, principles of effective takedowns, ground control, segmenting, emotional over-engagement, bystander confrontation syndrome, after-action process, articulation & documentation.

Our training team often points out that “ineffective, looks a lot like excessive.” We aim to fix that.

Vehicle CQB with Chase Jenkins

Vehicle CQB is an accelerated shooting class focused on positional shooting and a critical look at how we have historically fought in and around vehicles. Students will push the boundaries of “traditional” cover and concealment utilizing various cars and trucks in a true 3D environment. Drills will incorporate critical weapon employment while engaging threats in, around, from, over and under vehicles with a heavy emphasis on problem solving. Live ballistic demos with a variety of ammunition will be conducted as the class explores ballistic deflection, deformation, penetration and terminal effect in direct correlation to various vehicle mediums.

Advanced CQB with Kawa Mawlayee, The Musa Store and 2Alpha Training Group

2-4 Man Structure Assessment & CQB

Advanced CQB, from a Special Operations point of view. We will discuss and train in great depth, the concept of CQB and why it is critical to add this skillset to our toolbox.

We will spend a full day learning the roles and responsibilities of 2–4-man CQB tactics. Each student will learn the roles of each assaulter on the stack. We will learn how to take down center-fed & corner-fed rooms, learn about opposing threats, priorities of work, hallways and a short intro to VCQB (if permitted). We will start from a single cell/single room priority and progress to multi-cell multi-room with role players opposing the assaulting force (if permitted).

Competitive Shooting in Law Enforcement Training with Kyle Schmidt, Tempe PD, Arizona

Where do today’s top military and LE units go for firearms training? They go to the competition shooters. Competition shooters understand the importance of speed & accuracy & how to continuously balance the two. LE firearms training shares many of the same goals as the competition shooter which takes LE Firearms Training to the Next Level.

Shooters new to competition can often be overwhelmed with competition rules and philosophies. This course will provide the shooters with a chance to experience several different types of shooting competition stages. Then, we will discuss how to integrate competition concepts & techniques directly to LE training to move your agency’s training to the next level. Traditional firearms training is great for the new shooter, but is not adequate for the development of high level firearms skills. This course is a blend of lots of shooting stages for the student, discussion, development, & implementation of new techniques and a close look at the pros and cons of traditional techniques.

Students must be highly proficient with safely shooting, gun handling, and moving around in the range with their unholstered pistol. After some training, students will be expected to run & score other shooters targets as part of the learning process.

Reactive Shooting with Todd Haller, Snowmass PD, Colorado

Shooting on the reactive steel bobber range will push your skills to the limit. This course will demonstrate that a properly prepared officer can execute accurate shots in exceptionally short time windows, including less than one second. This course is not a“quick draw” session, but rather a session designed to reveal your real capabilities in drawing, accuracy, speed, and magazine changes. No matter how fast and accurate you are now, this course will make you better.

Low-Light Rifle & Pistol Course with Rick Crawley, CEO & Chief Instructor

Low-Light Rifle & Pistol Course is designed around real-world application shooting. This course utilizes daytime & nighttime dynamic close-range to mid-range engagements and holds shooters accountable for every round sent down range. Open to all competent and tactically minded shooters. Whether you are military / law enforcement or just a prepared citizen, you will receive quality training from AHT instructors and staff that will help develop your skills and mindset.

Patrol Rifle – Beyond the Basics with Steve Horsman / Springfield Armory, Tempe PD, AZ

This class will take you and your patrol rifle beyond what you may have thought possible. Learn how to engage and hit targets from 3 yards out to 300. You will gain the confidence and ability to hit man size targets at distances you may not have shot at before. This is the next evolution from previous LETC courses where the training was 3 yards out to 100. The course will discuss and demonstrate the purpose of a good zero, and will teach you where your rifle and sight combination will hit at extended ranges.

About Action Target, Inc.

Action Target Inc. is a privately owned business headquartered in Provo, Utah. As a world leader in modern shooting range technology with more than 4,000 products and 40 patents for the systems it designs and manufacturers, Action Target has installed thousands of shooting ranges across the United States and in 25 other countries around the world. Action Target also designs systems and conducts firearms training for law enforcement and various military divisions. For more information on Action Target, visit www.ActionTarget.com. To learn more about Action Target products or to purchase items online, visit www.ActionTarget.com/Store