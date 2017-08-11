VirTra training simulators deployed in Monmouth County, New Jersey Law Enforcement Training Facility

VirTra V-300™ Systems will provide immersive use of force training for law enforcement agencies

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (OTCQX: VTSI), (the “Company”), a global provider of simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, announced today that Monmouth County, New Jersey, has installed a multi-screen V-300 judgmental use-of-force simulator.

The V-300 system is an integral part of the new Situational Training and Response Simulator (STARS) facility, a state-of-the-art training center for first responders throughout New Jersey. Personnel can take advantage of interactive use of force training to better prepare them for potentially hostile situations, ranging from domestic violence and hostage situations to active shooter scenarios.

“We are proud to be able to offer this high-level, state of the art training to first responders through our VirTra simulator, designed to engage them in real-life situations where judgement decisions have to be made,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden. “This new and exciting effort will provide those with an opportunity to train on de-escalating a situation and help address homeland security issues, counterterrorism efforts and the public safety challenges that members of police, fire and EMS are faced with in Monmouth County and beyond.”

The VirTra V-300 system is capable of simulating hundreds of different scenarios that can convey body language and other non-verbal threat cues. Scenarios are filmed with professional actors providing a realistic experience. The V-300 has multiple screens that offer a 300-degree immersive training environment, teaching trainees to be aware of their entire surroundings. The solution includes actual firearms with drop in laser recoils kits to enhance the transferability of the training to real-life scenarios.

The system at Monmouth’s STARS center also includes VirTra’s patented Threat-Fire™ technology, a highly effective system that enhances the effectiveness of simulation training by introducing consequences that induce stress similar to a live situation.

Each training scenario in the VirTra V-300 is based on real-life incidents and is professionally produced with content that is carefully vetted by subject matter experts to rigorously test a trainee’s critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations. The scenarios branch out to dozens of directions, which results in increased number of training points and the outcome determined by the officer himself. After each training session, the trainer reviews each officer’s response and de-briefs on what they felt, saw and heard, and why and how they reacted. Scenarios can be repeated to practice skillsets and review alternative responses.

“As the variety and type of threats to law enforcement and citizens alike continues to grow, many counties like Monmouth are deploying VirTra’s innovative technology to better train their law enforcement personnel and serve multiple agencies within their jurisdictions more cost-effectively,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and CEO of VirTra. “Unlike competing judgmental use of force simulators, VirTra provides a truly immersive, fully integrated, and real experience.”

The VirTra V-300 systems at the STARS facility is a partnership with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Police Academy the Monmouth County Police Chiefs Association and the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company’s patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about VirTra at the official VirTra website.