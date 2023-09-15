Avondale Police Department uses 4Sight Labs’ biometric monitoring tools to render aid and save a life

AVONDALE, Ariz. - 4Sight Labs brings Silicon Valley innovation to public safety. Custody Protect is intuitive and simple to use; it monitors and assesses the wellness of persons in custody in real-time, allowing officers to go from arrest to rescue in the blink of an eye. This tool will be the new standard for Corrections and Law Enforcement professionals to continuously assess arrestees’ and inmates’ wellness and potential change from healthy norms.

Detention Sergeant, Paul Wilson, from Avondale Police Department wrote:

“On Sunday 08/06/2023, I was alerted by Custody Protect of an inmate with a low heart rate of 30. Upon checking on the inmate, we found the subject unresponsive and not actively breathing. Because of the alert from Custody Protect, we were able to quickly render aid and give the subject medical attention in a timely manner.

“The subject regained consciousness after multiple rounds of CPR and was transported to the hospital awake, alive, and feeling better. We learned that the subject had an untreated heart condition and they also had a similar episode a year earlier. We are very thankful and appreciative to have a revolutionary product to assist us with custody care!”

4Sight Labs was founded on the premise that better information empowers better decisions. Our products use real-time data, artificial intelligence, and analytics to provide decision-makers with a snap-shot of wellness and safety for the people in their care. 4Sight Labs exists to develop solutions that enable people to better protect people.

About 4Sight

The 4Sight Labs team is a diverse group of people, passionate about building public health and safety solutions. Our core leadership team has experience in the tech industry, military, intelligence community, and law enforcement. The unique backgrounds enable us to use a broad range of skills and experience to make innovative solutions to keep people safe. Our intent is to help municipalities save lives, save careers, and protect their communities.