Axon releases a new set of Axon Aid Wellness videos on spousal networks and support

Axon is excited to release a new set of Axon Aid Wellness videos on spousal networks and support. Each video offers insight into the responsibilities and experiences that come with being the spouse of a first responder.

First responders are uniquely affected by their experiences at work, which can affect family life as well. We hope these videos will be an asset to you, your family and community.

Please visit the new Axon Aid resources page to discover more of the information available to you, with topics ranging from family interaction to getting involved in local government.

