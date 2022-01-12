Evaluation of Reflex Protect defense spray products in 42 states and 148 agencies in the U.S. SHOT Show Range Day 1/17/21 to offer on-site T&E

MISSOULA, Mont., – Reflex Protect, a non-lethal defense spray company, has T&E kits being evaluated in 44 states by 138 individual agencies (93 in the last 6 months alone), as well as requests for information coming from as far away as Tasmania, Australia and Kashmir, India. At the end of 2021, the company has converted agencies and police training academies over to Reflex Protect in Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, Iowa, and Illinois.

As testing and evaluation is the first step in any agency interesting in upgrading their defense spray products, Reflex Protect Tactical is inviting interested agencies and the media to see the product combo in action during a Range Day from 2-6 pm on Monday, January 17th at The Range 702, located at 5999 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. Those interested should RSVP to tactical@reflexprotect.com. The company is also exhibiting at Booth 62409 in the Galileo ballroom on Level 1 of the Venetian Expo.

“Bar none, seeing Presidia Gel and Reflex Remove in action makes people understand the possibility our products have for officer and civilian safety and fast resolution to situations in the field,” explains Matt Schaefer, CEO of Reflex Protect. “I hope to see – and yes, personally spray and decon – anyone who is skeptical at our Range Day.”

