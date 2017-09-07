Fallen law enforcement officers to be remembered on 15th Anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, commemorates the deadliest day in U.S. law enforcement history

WASHINGTON, D.C.—September 11, 2001, remains the deadliest day in U.S. law enforcement history: 72 peace officers were killed in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks that shook the nation. Fifteen years after that horrific day, these heroic men and women, along with those who died subsequently due to illnesses contracted while performing rescue and recovery work, will be remembered during a special ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.

At 11:00 am EDT, on Monday, September 11, 2017, staff and supporters of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and dignitaries from law enforcement agencies will gather at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial for a remembrance ceremony. Following brief remarks, the officers’ names will be read aloud, and a wreath will be placed in their honor. The names of the 72 officers are engraved together on the Memorial’s west wall on Line 23 of Panels 9 through 22. Also, the names of officers who died from subsequent illnesses related to rescue and recovery work will be read.

What: Law Enforcement Heroes of 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

A brief ceremony, including the reading of names and placing of a wreath, to honor the law enforcement officers killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 as well as those who have died since then

When: September 11, 2017 — 11:00am EDT

Where: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

400 Block of E Street, NW

Washington, DC

Who: Memorial Fund President & CEO Dignitaries representing law enforcement agencies Staff and Supporters

The names of 72 officers killed on 9/11 and the names of officers who died from subsequent illnesses related to rescue and recovery efforts can be found on the Memorial Fund’s website at www.LawMemorial.org/911RollCall. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of more than 21,000 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,183 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now building the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.