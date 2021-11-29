Guardian adds access to National Decertification Index a standard part of powerful free triage center

New Feature Helps Law Enforcement Agencies Identify And Weed Out Bad Apples During Pre-Screening At No Cost

STOCKTON, Calif. – Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. the nation’s largest provider of pre-employment background investigation software for public safety has added access to the National Decertification Index (“NDI”) as a new feature in its software platform.

The NDI is a national registry of certificate or license revocation actions related to officer misconduct as reported by participating state government agencies. The NDI, developed in the year 2000 by Acadis®, resides on the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) servers, and is available at no cost to all law enforcement agencies across the United States. By providing agencies with standardized access to the NDI as part of the Guardian Platform, Guardian gives them another powerful tool for use in identifying bad apples and eliminating them from their applicant pools.

Although the NDI has existed for over 20 years, many law enforcement agencies are still unaware of its existence. Only 3,700 of the nation’s 18,000 (21%) law enforcement agencies have used it during pre-employment screening to verify that their candidate hasn’t previously been terminated for misconduct and decertified.

Guardian’s goal is to help dramatically increase the use of the NDI nationally, by making access to the NDI a standard feature within the Guardian Platform and getting the message out to agencies across the country that the NDI is available for use at no cost and is easy to use.

When used in conjunction with the other features found in Guardian’s Triage Center®, including the first of its kind “National Applicant Information Center (NAIC)”, agencies are able to leverage the most powerful pre-screening technology available, and quickly and easily screen out job applicants who are ineligible for hire, freeing up time to put more focus on quality applicants in their efforts to put only the best officers into their communities.

Ryan Layne, CEO at Guardian, stated, “We are excited to have made access to the NDI a standard part of Guardian’s Free Triage Center. This further strengthens the tools available to investigators to assist them in quickly and easily identifying bad apples and eliminating them from the pool of eligible job applicants. We firmly believe that use of the NDI should be, and ultimately will be, standard practice in the industry, and we are proud to be part of the effort aimed at expanding its use.”

Mike Becar, Executive Director at IADLEST stated, “We are grateful for Guardian taking the initiative to help IADLEST raise the nation’s awareness of the NDI and more importantly, increase the utilization of this incredibly important and timely tool for background investigators.”

About Guardian

Guardian Alliance Technologies provides cloud-based software to hundreds of agencies across the United States. The Guardian Background Investigation Software Platform is designed to drastically improve the process of vetting and hiring public safety personnel. Use of the Guardian Platform enables agencies to complete background investigations far faster, and with more accuracy than ever before thanks to advanced data mining and management tools, time-saving automation for certain tasks, and artificial intelligence used for social media screening. All of this facilitates more expedient, high-quality hiring decisions.