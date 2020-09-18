Guardian Alliance Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Dennis J. Cagan To Its Board of Directors

STOCKTON, Calif., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Guardian Alliance Holdings, Inc. announced today the addition of Dennis J. Cagan to its Board of Directors, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and leadership.

Dennis Cagan is a noted high-technology entrepreneur, executive, and board director. He has founded or co-founded over a dozen different companies and has taken some of them public. He has served as CEO of both public and private companies, functioned as a venture capitalist, a private investor, a consultant, and a long-time professional board member – having served on over 67 corporate fiduciary boards.

Adam Anthony, Chairman of the Board of Guardian, stated “We are honored and excited to have Dennis join our board. He is a living embodiment of our core values of service, community, and integrity, and his vast experience, expertise, and in-depth understanding of our industry, make him uniquely suited to contribute significantly to our governance and growth.”

Dennis is a recognized authority on corporate governance, boards of directors, information technology (including mobile applications, Internet, infrastructure, e-commerce, software, hardware, systems, cybersecurity, and communications), in the disciplines of governance, strategy, distribution channels, sales/marketing, and services. He is in the IT Hall of Fame, and his book, The Board of Directors of a Private Enterprise, which released in 2017, is considered by many to be the most authoritative perspective available on private company boards and governance issues.

“I am exceptionally pleased to be joining Guardian and its very accomplished team.” Cagan stated. “Having previously run a public company dedicated in part to training professional law enforcement officers, both local and Federal, Guardian’s mission is very close to my heart. Guardian’s background investigation platform is more critical than ever to identifying officers best suited to lead the coming new age in police standards.”

About Guardian Alliance Technologies

Guardian Alliance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc. are dedicated to protecting the integrity of the law enforcement profession through innovative solutions, technology, and strategic partnerships aimed at improving the process of vetting and hiring law enforcement professionals.