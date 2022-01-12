Nevada’s largest indoor range to host Reflex Protect® Defense Spray Range Day during SHOT Show 2022

MISSOULA, Mont., – Reflex Protect, whose powerful law enforcement-grade defense spray can be safely deployed indoors without cross contamination, has partnered with Nevada’s largest indoor shooting range – The Range 702 just off the Las Vegas Strip – to demonstrate the ability of its products to work in close quarters during this year’s SHOT Show. The company is inviting officers and media to attend the Reflex Protect Range Day from 2-6 pm on Monday, January 17th at The Range 702, located at 5999 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas. Those interested should RSVP to tactical@reflexprotect.com. The company is also exhibiting at Booth 62409 in the Galileo ballroom on Level 1 of the Venetian Expo.

The company’s proprietary and immediate-acting Presidia Gel® defense spray and Reflex Remove® rapid decontaminant has received positive feedback from LE and corrections who have experienced the company products and have switched over their agencies. Both products will be highlighted in the New Product Showcase at SHOT Show at Caesars Forum.

About Reflex Protect Tactical

Reflex Protect® Tactical creates revolutionary less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, corrections, military, and government security, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company innovated less-lethal spray with fast-acting, non-aerosolized Presidia Gel® spray and rapid decontaminant Reflex Remove®. All products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com or by calling 844.207.6389.