ORC Information - York Borough PD

West York Borough is located in York County, Pennsylvania, about 30 minutes south of Harrisburg. West York is approximately ½ square mile and made up mostly of urban residential area. The West York Police Department has 9 full time and 2 part time police officers and averages over 4,000 calls a year.

In October 2012, the West York Borough Police Department (WYPD) began investigating an organized retail crime ring (ORC), in which we have arrested 111 people, and will be charging an additional 20 people. WYPD are still looking to speak to an additional 30 people.

Organized Retail Crime can be defined as the large-scale theft of everyday consumer items by organized groups or professional shoplifters. Professional shoplifters, otherwise known as “boosters”, steal or illegally obtain merchandise that is later sold or “fenced” to other people. Organized Retail Crime is often an umbrella term associated with similar crimes such as gift-card and receipt fraud. Recently, however, more and more of these crimes have been taking place online, rather than face-to-face due to recent technological advances.

An initial investigation by WYPD determined about 12 people, “boosters” were working in groups of 3-4 individuals to commit retail thefts and then returning the stolen merchandise without a receipt for credit on a store merchandise credit card (gift cards). It was also known that the groups were stealing specific products for resale.

The gift cards and products were being taken to the organizer, James Giuffrida, who lived in and ran a sign and graphics business (Powerhouse Graphix) in West York. Giuffrida would buy the gift cards at 50-70% of the value, and sell them online for 70-90% of the value. He would also buy the product for $2.00-$5.00 each and resell them online for profit.

On November 12, 2012 the West York Police Department executed a search warrant on Giuffrida’s home and business and seized over 700 gift cards, hundreds of stolen items, hundreds of pieces of documentation of transactions of illegally obtained gift cards, over $12,000 cash, hundreds of counterfeit (pirated) music CD’s and movie DVD’s. and over a dozen computers.

Through documentation located during the search warrant and information received from the stores, we have identified over 200 individuals involved, which continues to grow as we receive new information from retailers.

WYPD has since served over 20 search warrants on e-mail accounts, bank accounts, social media webpages, online auction and classified advertisement webpages, online gift card companies, storage sheds and phone records.

To date, the investigation shows that these individuals committed over 2,500 unreported and unknown retail thefts and/or return fraud incidents at 92 retailers at over 300 locations in York, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster Counties, Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, with an estimated loss to retailers of approximately $750,000.

WYPD has charged over 110 people involved in this ring and are pending charges on 20 additional people. We were able to eliminate several subjects and are still attempting to locate 30 others.

This is the largest ORC ring for this type relating to dollar amount in Central PA, and may be the largest on the east coast relating to the amount of people involved. This is also the largest case the York County District Attorney’s Office has ever handled.

Ptlm. David Kahley was the lead investigator on this case.

Contacts regarding this case are:

Chief Justin Seibel West York Police 717-854-1975

Lashani Sunday York County District Attorney’s Office 717-771-9600

Magisterial District Justice Walter Groom 717-845-5508

(for charging documents and search warrant documents)

West York Borough Police Department

1700 W. Philadelphia Street

York, Pa 17404

The charges are broken down as follows

(all towns are in PA unless otherwise indicated)

The following person has been charged with the following felonies: organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, solicitation of retail theft. Additional charges are pending a full investigation. Giuffrida is currently being held at York County Prison on $25,000 bail and a probation violation.

James L. Giuffrida, 30, 1415 W. Market St. of West York (in York County Prison)

The following person has been charged with conspiracy to organized retail theft, retail theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit retail theft, conspiracy to commit theft by deception and conspiracy to receiving stolen property. These people were further involved in the inner workings of the group and/or acted as recruiters.

Matthew Foster, 20, York (in York County Prison)

Nicholas Prosser, 24, Camp Hill

Larry Pugh, 38, Hanover (in York County Prison)

Brandon Scannell, 23, Hanover

Shane Schanfelter, 20, Hanover (in York County Prison)

Charles Walker, 44, York

Robert Zidwick, 31, York (in York County Prison)

The following people have been charged with conspiracy to commit retail theft, conspiracy to commit theft by deception and conspiracy to receiving by stolen property. These people committed retail thefts and/or exchanged stolen merchandise for credit on gift cards.

Adam Albright, 39, York (in York County Prison)

Corey Bair, 31, Hanover

Cory Baker, 22, Spring Grove

Rhiannon Beaulieu, 26, Shrewsbury (in York County Prison)

Edward Bendick, 46, York

Ilena Blackburn, 24, Spring Grove (in York County Prison)

Joshua Boger, 32, York

Jason Bollinger, 35, York (in York County Prison)

Justin Bowman, 29, Hanover

Ashlyn Brady, 27, Hanover

Jennifer Busbey, 21, Hanover

Amanda Catchpole, 22, York

Kelly Conley, 40, Hanover

Thomas Corrigan, 23, York

Anthony Cortes, 27, York (in York County Prison)

Shane Crawford, 26, Hanover

Mario Dente, 47, Hanover

Shane Dixon, 21, Hanover

Richard Dorsey, 24, Hanover (in York County Prison)

Alexis Eckenrode, 23, York Haven

Anisa Ehteshami, 21, Hanover

Jesse Ellis, 28, Red Lion (in York County Prison)

Kasie Emig, 23, Hanover (in Berks County Prison)

Rebecca Fields, 20, Hanover

Jamie Fogle, 21, York

Steven Forbes Jr., 19, Hanover

Shawn Frame, 34, Hanover

Mariam Fuchs, 26, York

Zachary Funt, 25, Hanover

Cheylin Garber, 26 (in York County Prison)

Derrick Garrett, 26, Hanover (in York County Prison)

Joseph Giunta, 42, (in York County Prison)

Daniel Glass, 24, Manchester, Maryland (in Baltimore Co. Prison)

Jennifer Goodermuth, 22, Hanover (in York County Prison)

Coby Groff, 25, York

Amanda Gruber, 26, Jacobus

Laura Hampton, 22, York Haven

Keith Hansen, 28, York (in York County Prison)

Mallory Harmon, 22, York

Richard Hatfield, 37, Hanover

Jennifer Herman, 22, Thomasville

David Highfill, 22, Hanover

Chad Hohenadel, 24, York (in York County Prison)

Ryan Hoy, 24, Hanover

June Hughes, 49, York

Ian Jacques, 24, York

Wesley Kepner, 34, Carlisle

Eric Klineyoung, 25, York

Robert Knight, 26, York Haven

Bryan Knisley, 30, York (in York County Prison)

Kay Knouse, 30, Hanover

Craig Koser, 31, York

Justin Krisovich, 32, York

Jared Krout, 25, York (in York County Prison)

Toby Lawrence, 38, Gettysburg

Brandon Lerew, 26, York

Dennis Lewis, 34, Manchester

Jeremy Loughlin, 19, Hanover

Milton Lucas, 47, York

Matthew Mahone, 34, York

William Marshall, 40, Dover

Nicole Martinez, 27, Hellam

Lloyd McCumber, 24, York (in York County Prison)

Megan McDaniel, 20, Spring Grove (in Muncy SCI)

Joseph McKim, 40, Hanover

Ryan McMillion, 20, Hanover

Shane Metz, 36, Dover

Raena Miller, 32, Carlisle

Shonna Miller, 22, Manchester

Michael Neuland, 19, Glenville

Samantha Owczarek, 24, Duncannon

Bradley Packard, 31, York

Brittnay Parker, 23, Halifax

Joseph Paul, 24, Hampstead, Maryland (currently in Smithfield SCI)

Cameron Phillips, 28, Hanover

Corinna Reese, 25, Hanover

Allen Rehmeyer, 34, Manchester

Jason Reimer, 28, Wellsville

Taylor Rizzio, 20, Mount Wolf

Christine Robey, 20, Hanover

Cory Schmick, 29, York

Phillip Seidel, 39, Thomasville (in York County Prison)

Eli Schiery, 34, Hanover (currently in York County Prison)

Sheila Schiery, 34, Hanover (currently in York County Prison)

Ashley Schmidt, 23, Highspire

Ashley Schulz, 24, Lancaster

Michael Scusselle, 34, York

Jamilla Shabazz, 19, New Oxford

William Shortt, 42, York

Danielle Smith, 22, Hanover (in York County Prison)

Sandra Smith, 42, Hanover

Patrick Sneeringer, 20, Hanover

Brittany Stamm, 23, Hanover

David Stickel, 39, Lancaster

Lauretta Stine, 40, Hanover (in York County Prison

Jennifer Stokes, 23, Hanover (in York County Prison)

John Summerford, 64, York (in York County Prison)

Romaine Summerford, 65, York

Joseph Taylor, 23, Hanover

Steven Thomas, 32, Manchester

Kelly Tracey, 27, Thomasville (in York County Prison)

Emeline Weir, 26, York (wanted on these charges)

Marcel Wengerter, 28, Hellam (in York County Prison)

William Wentz, 22, Spring Grove

Daniel Wert, 24, York Haven

The following people will be charged with conspiracy to commit retail theft, conspiracy to commit theft by deception and conspiracy to receiving by stolen property. These people committed retail thefts and/or exchanged stolen merchandise for credit on gift cards. Because of the case overload at the DA’s Office, these people’s charges will be filed after others are resolved.

Bradley Breon, 30, York

Dakota Canouse, 25, Hanover

Jackie Chronister, 23, Hanover

Nikki Collins, 30, York

Crystal Colon, 25, Lancaster

Kayla Crespo, 19, Hanover

Douglas Dahlen, 27, New Oxford

Jennifer Gibboney, 28, York

Joshua Gorsuch, 22, Gettysburg

Brittaney Harris, 20, Spring Grove

Clinton Mann, 31, York

Randall Meinsen, 25, McSherrystown

Brian Oatman, 40, York

Bobby Perez, 33, Lancaster

Eric Rentzel, 35, York Haven

Izaiyah Reyes, 18, Lancaster

William Rivera, 30, Lancaster

Joel Robinson, 27, York

Jennifer Sipe, 33, Wrightsville

Peter Trochin, 39, West York

The following people are wanted for questioning in this case. WYPD has attempted to contact them and does not have a good address or phone number for them.

Wesley Bentzel, 25, Spring Grove

Allen Braun, 31, Airville

Walter Brown, 49, York

Michael Contreras, 58, Hanover

Satya Dani, 43, Cockeysville, MD

Isabel Danner, 46, York

Brandon Dawson, 30, York

Stephanie Dorsey, 24, Chambersburg

Leroy Friend, 50, York

Michael Garland, 27, Duncannon

Stephen Giuffrida, 54, York

Wesley Graves, 55, York

Chad Hoy, 26, Hanover

Brandon Kenney, 20, York

Emily Knouse, 30, York

Jennifer Long, 30, Hanover

Ryan Mashington, 31, Lancaster

Carlos Pabon-Molina, 34, York

Brent M. Miller, 24, York

Christine McGrew, 37, York

Jamie Reedy, 28, Delta

Brett Redding, 27, Dallastown

Dennis Rodkey, 25, York

Ronald Stephens, 56, York

Keisha Smith, 18, Hanover

Joshua Showers, 29, Hanover

Billi Semprevivo, 34, Tarentum, Pa

Jerry Stern, 26, York Haven

Blair Willard, 21, Mount Wolf

Andrew Wilks, 57, York