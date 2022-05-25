Pepper spray replaced by Reflex Protect...again

MISSOULA, MT. - Departments across the US are switching from traditional pepper spray to Reflex Protect Presidia Gel® and this includes church security teams.

The security team of a Columbus, Ohio based church recently upgraded their entire team with Reflex Protect Presidia Gel.

Matthew Maruster, the team leader, served in the Marine Corps Infantry, was a Staff Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant, and a police officer. He was inspired to make the change after he signed up for a free Presidia Gel and Reflex Remove T&E Kit. Maruster himself was sprayed and deconned.

“If I were still working patrol, I would carry this instead of OC. Incidentally, after about 3 years of patrol, I stopped carrying OC spray because it was such a hassle. If I sprayed a suspect, the jail would usually reject them before a medical clearance. Because of how well the Reflex Remove worked, I think it is the best solution for anyone who needs to consider decon of the suspect and others. Plus, cross contamination is a big liability,” stated Maruster.

The full review and video of the demonstration can be viewed here: https://www.concealedcarry.com/gear/video-review-presidia-gel-from-reflex-protect-cs-spray/

About Reflex Protect®

Reflex Protect® is a Montana-based non-lethal self-defense company providing law enforcement and corrections officials, nurses, teachers, frontline personnel, and the general public the peace of mind that comes from having a safe, target specific, and effective less-lethal option. The company offers fast-acting CS spray gel and decontaminant as well as tactical products and law enforcement and civilian training. Reflex Protect® brand products are distributed through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation service providers. Reflex Protect is manufactured in the U.S. For more information, please visit ReflexProtectTactical.com or ReflexProtect.com.

