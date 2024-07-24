National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund announces 2024 Ambassador Impact award winner

PRESS RELEASE

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), whose mission is to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve, today announced the winner of their annual Ambassador Impact Award, John Dilibert.

The Ambassador Impact Award highlights the success and contributions of NLEOMF’s volunteer Ambassadors. Designed to recognize the impact that an active member has had on the growth of the program through outreach and fundraising, this high-profile award is given to those who work to ensure the fulfilment of mission accomplishments related to the NLEOMF Memorial, Museum, and Officer Safety and Wellness programs.

“John Dilibert’s tireless dedication, extensive experience, and innovative ideas have made a significant impact on the Ambassador Program and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. His efforts in enhancing training, outreach, and event coordination make him a deserving nominee for the Ambassador Impact Award,” said Bill Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “John’s unwavering commitment to supporting law enforcement officers and advancing the program’s mission exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding Ambassador.”

Dilibert retired from law enforcement in Burbank, California, then moved to Idaho and began his second law enforcement career, working for the Ada County Sheriff’s Department in Boise, Idaho. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant before retiring, again, at the start of 2022. Actively involved in volunteerism on behalf of law enforcement for years, Dilibert has been a rider in NLEOMF’s partner organization, the Police Unity Tour (PUT) raising thousands of dollars for the Memorial through their program.

Dilibert’s passion for helping those in law enforcement continued with his admission into the NLEOMF Ambassador Program. John immediately became one of the most involved Ambassadors, volunteering to be part of the Presentations Subcommittee, helping develop training for Ambassadors to be used amongst the greater law enforcement community. He has presented before the Idaho Chiefs of Police, the National Tactical Officers Association, and on Oceanic Cruises. John attended the 2023 NHTSA Successful Traffic Safety Program Review 2nd Quarter Data seminar, which is indicative of his dedication to the program and developing quality training roll calls for officers.

The Ambassador Impact award will be formally presented to Dilibert during the organization’s Annual Awards Ceremony and Reception at the National Law Enforcement Museum on the evening of Friday Sept. 27, 2024. The award will be presented alongside the winners of the Destination Zero Officer Safety and Wellness Awards as well as the 2024 Officers of the Month.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all of the 24,067 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, NLEOMF maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. NLEOMF’s third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum (LawEnforcementMuseum.org) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.