Statement from C.O.P.S. national president regarding Baton Rouge shootings

Camdenton, MO – Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) is devastated with the news of three more officers being killed in the line of duty in Baton Rouge (LA) Sunday morning. Members of the local Louisiana C.O.P.S. chapter have made contact with the agency and are making themselves available to assist the families as plans for the funeral and the aftermath of the days ahead continue to unfold.

As Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a press conference Sunday afternoon, “These individuals were married; each one of these individuals had a family.” The perspective of these officers as family men seems to be one unseen by so many involved with the conflict plaguing our nation in recent months.

C.O.P.S. National President Brenda Donner issued the following statement Sunday evening: “Once again, our nation mourns ambush assassinations of law enforcement officers. We grieve with Baton Rouge over the reprehensible murders of three police officers who were doing what all law enforcement swears to do - protect and serve. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and coworkers of those whose lives were taken, and with those affected by this senseless crime. C.O.P.S. is here now and will always be here for as long as we are needed. We thank and pray God’s blessings on all who continue to serve in these difficult times.”

All across America, there are feelings of sadness, confusion and anger for the violence against law enforcement officers. C.O.P.S. is requesting the support of each community member in showing support for your local peacekeepers by doing any of the following: talk to your local government officials about your concerns; send thank you notes or other items of gratitude to your local law enforcement agencies; if you see a police officer, thank them for their service.

The tragic events that have occurred in the past two weeks have catapulted the membership of C.O.P.S. to a new high as eight families join over 6,230 other families who have experienced the same sudden loss of their law enforcement hero in the line of duty. In addition to the families, C.O.P.S. also stands by the numerous co-workers who are enduring the loss of their friend while continuing to put on their uniform and protect the citizens of their community. To you, we say thank you. Together we stand united.

For more information on how C.O.P.S. assists surviving families and co-workers, please visit www.nationalcops.org.