The International Public Safety Data Institute (IPSDI) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Cordico, a world leader in proprietary wellness resource apps for first responders

Cordico is used by First Responders (police, fire, and other public safety departments) nationwide as a proprietary wellness resource app providing instant access to features including accessing chaplains, peer to peer support groups, anonymous self-assessments, trauma support, suicide prevention, resilience development training, and much more.

The International Public Safety Data Institute (IPSDI) will assist Cordico’s efforts by sharing research, articles, and blogs related to firefighter behavioral health and traumatic event exposure tracking. IPSDI will also provide free access to the National Fire Operations Reporting System (NFORS) Exposure Tracker for firefighters who want to track their behavioral health exposures in a secure encrypted individual “Available Now” network for Cordico’s customers desiring the service. The IPSDI will also be listed as a resource in Cordico’s “Additional Resources Section” of their wellness app. www.cordico.com

About IPSDI

The IPSDI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed by a collaboration of fire service, research, policy, and academic organizations. The IPSDI mission is to enhance public safety resource deployment and operations by using data analytics to provide actionable life-saving insights. The expert team at the IPSDI includes fire service leaders, researchers, developers and data scientists who have combined more than 200 years’ experience in their fields. IPSDI data tools include FireCARES and NFORS Analytics and the NFORS Exposure Tracker.