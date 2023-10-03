Valor Sports & Entertainment, Inc announces landmark collaboration with the Florida State (FOP) Fraternal Order of Police

The Partnership Aims to Bring Together the World of Sports and Community Service in an Unprecedented Alliance



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Valor Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a leading name in the combat sports industry, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with the Florida State (FOP) Fraternal Order of Police. This partnership symbolizes the union of sportsmanship and community service, aiming to foster unity, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future.

The Florida State (FOP), with its rich history and dedication to serving both officers and the community, finds a synergistic partner in Valor Sports Inc. Together, they aim to launch programs that will benefit both the sporting community and the public at large.

Ken Shamrock, the founder of Valor Bare Knuckle, and globally recognized as “The World’s Most Dangerous Man,” expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. “Valor is truly committed to this partnership, and working closely with the Florida State FOP will be ongoing. This collaboration is foundational to Valors vision we understand there’s a lot of work to be done and we’re all in on making it happen. Impactful change takes vision, courage and commitment. Drawing from years of experience working with at-risk youth, law enforcement, first responders, and the military, I believe that by joining forces with Florida State FOP, we can create impactful initiatives that resonate with our fans and the broader public.”

State of Florida President of the FOP Steve Zona echoed Shamrock’s sentiments and passion. “The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police and our 25,000 members are truly thankful for the partnership with Valor Sports & Entertainment and Valor Bare Knuckle. It’s always refreshing to work with an organization that believes in the men and women who wear a badge and dedicate their lives to service for their communities. We look forward to working with them to make a difference for our members and the community.”

While specific details of the collaboration are yet to be unveiled, both parties pledge that the forthcoming projects will be a testament to their shared values and vision.

THE BOUT CIRCLE - NO ROPES, NO CAGES, TRUE BARE KNUCKLE

With the Bout Circle, the audience gets a clear and unobstructed view of each VBK Athlete as they compete to win each electrifying round.

About Valor Bare Knuckle (VBK):

Valor Bare Knuckle is a groundbreaking true bare knuckle boxing professional Combat Sports focused media and tach company, founded by Ken Shamrock in collaboration with Valor Sports and Entertainment Inc. With a focus on raw skill, technique, and the spirit of combat sports, VBK, with its innovation of the Bout Circle, aims to bring a new level of excitement to the world of Combat Sports.