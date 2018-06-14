PlanIt Schedule releases new user-friendly interface

LANCASTER, Pa. — PlanIt Schedule, a leading online personnel scheduling software solution for public safety services, has just released their entirely updated interface. The modern interface makes it easier to use on all devices.

PlanIt scheduling software was created in 2005 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. PlanIt Schedule developers worked with a local EMS and police department to build a system to fit their specific scheduling needs. The software handles any 24x7 schedule, overtime, time off, availability, shift trades, and more.

Today, hundreds of police departments, sheriff’s offices, fire departments, emergency medical services, and dispatch agencies all across the U.S. count on PlanIt Schedule every day for their personnel scheduling.

“Within this major update we’ve upgraded our development tools made in 2005, to tools made in 2018. Using those modern tools, we’re able to produce easier to use interfaces, respond faster to feature requests, and provide new features and updates to all of our clients. We’re really excited for the future of PlanIt.” – Justin Golihew, CTO

The company accepts client input to build out the best possible system for their users. Approximately 50% of PlanIt users are accessing the system on their mobile devices on a daily basis. Knowing this, the company decided they needed to enhance the usability on smartphones.

The upgraded interface and new features will be rolling out to customers this summer at no additional cost to subscribers. All updates to the PlanIt software are included with each subscription. Newton (IA) Police Department recently estimated savings of over $10,000 annually by using PlanIt scheduling software. This gave them a return on investment of over 800%. See the article here: http://www.newtongov.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=640&ARC=1121

Get a sneak peek of the new system with this 45-second clip: https://youtu.be/JvOBCuGK7Sg

About PlanIt Schedule

With over 15 years of experience, the PlanIt team takes pride in their expertise with public safety scheduling. They provide a robust yet easy-to-use personnel scheduling system for law enforcement, EMS, fire and dispatch agencies. To learn more please visit http://www.planitschedule.com.