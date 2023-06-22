First Arriving partners with FlowMSP to visually showcase pre-incident planning through its digital dashboards

RICHMOND, Va. and CHICAGO - First Arriving, a leader in technology for public safety and local government, and industry-leading pre-incident planning software platform FlowMSP have partnered to provide mission-critical pre-plans through First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards. The partnership provides dashboard users with the ability to receive real-time dispatch notifications, including whether a pre-plan is available for that address.

“We are excited to partner with First Arriving to provide our customers new ways to see FlowMSP dispatch and pre-planning data,” said Kevin Buzard, CFO for FlowMSP. “This furthers our mission to provide first responders with the critical information they need, when they need it.”

FlowMSP aims to innovate better ways for the fire service industry to collect critical building information and use it for informed incident response.

“Our partnership with FlowMSP will give their customers an additional avenue to view FlowMSP data,” said Ross Hopkins, First Arriving’s Senior Product Director. “Our partnership provide a visual display of real-time alarms generated by FlowMSP and also indicate whether a pre-plan exists for the dispatched address. This partnership lets first responders know prior to leaving the station if a pre-plan exists, saving them time as they respond to incidents where every second counts.”

First Arriving’s Digital Dashboards provide full integration with a growing network of more than 100 leading third-party technology platforms, features and service providers. From small volunteer fire departments to some of the nation’s largest public safety agencies and local governments, First Arriving’s dashboards service customers in more than 48 states and Canada.

About FlowMSP

FlowMSP, Inc. is an advanced pre-planning and incident response technology company. Established near Chicago in 2017, FlowMSP currently serves fire departments in more than 30 U.S. states, transforming the way departments pre-plan and respond to incidents. FlowMSP’s technology equips fire departments to easily prepare detailed pre-plans in advance of incidents, providing responders with vital information in an easily accessible, reliable format when an incident occurs. For more information, visit flowmsp.com.

About First Arriving

First Arriving is a leading technology and marketing company specializing in fire, EMS, law enforcement, and local government. First Arriving provides innovative solutions, including digital dashboards and signage, websites, video production, and marketing services that transform and engage. First Arriving’s clients include renowned public safety brands, agencies of all sizes, associations, and nonprofits. First Arriving is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients across North America. For more information, visit firstarriving.com.