GlobalFlyte, Inc. Appoints Public Safety Technology Pioneer to Board of Directors

Riverside, Ohio – GlobalFlyte, Inc., a Dayton, Ohio based company whose mission is to provide unparalleled comprehension and communication capabilities to first responders through its innovative platform, called Aware, has appointed Milan Mueller to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Milan to our Board of Directors and look forward to his sage advice, vision and wisdom during this exciting period of growth and expansion. Milan’s energy is contagious, and his unique understanding of our market is unsurpassed,” said Roger Mann, CEO, GlobalFlyte, Inc.

Mr. Mueller founded The Omega Group in 1992 with an emphasis of providing consulting and software solutions to public safety and school districts. The company developed several successful software solutions including its flagship crime analysis solution called CrimeView. After twenty -two years of business, The Omega Group served over 800 law enforcement and fire agencies throughout North America. The company was built on the boot-strap approach and by the time it was acquired by a publicly traded technology corporation it had grown into a multi-million annual operation with zero debt.

“Milan brings an impressive skill set to our Board and adding his voice is an important step in our development. He is highly respected and willingly shares his decades of valuable insights to technology deployment into the public sector,” said Tim Shaw, President and COO, GlobalFlyte, Inc. “Milan is definitely a wonderful addition to our Board.”

Globalflyte’s team of seasoned public safety professionals bring a unique understanding of and passion for identifying solutions by developing and integrating communication comprehension technologies borne out of U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) with commercially developed mapping, imaging and smart phone technologies. This integration creates a unique robust situational awareness solution for our local government public safety users responding to emergency and crisis incidents.