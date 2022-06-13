New interview recording customer: Domestic Violence Crisis Center

MaestroVision has installed an interview recording system at the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in North Dakota.

Courtesy Photo

About the Domestic Violence Crisis Center

Since 1977, the Domestic Violence Crisis Center has provided Emergency housing for victims of domestic violence. They currently have eight transitional living apartments that are income based for survivors to begin their new lives working with a case manager to set goals and grow their sense of self and wellbeing until permanent housing comes available.

They offer crisis intervention and emotional support to any survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, or stalking. They have support groups for adult survivors as well as a children’s support group for children who have witnessed or experienced violence in their home. All their services are free and confidential.

MaestroVision Offers Software Discounts to Non-Profits

Through MaestroVision’s partnership with Project Beloved, we were able to offer the DVCC 50% off our interview recording software. We offer this special discount for all 501c3s. In addition, any organization that purchases a system after submitting a contact form on this article or our soft interview room tips collaboration will have a portion of MaestroVision’s proceeds donated to support Project Beloved’s mission to educate, advocate, and collaborate to change the conversation about sexual assault and empower survivors to find their voices.

The DVCC’s new HD-SDI interview system includes: