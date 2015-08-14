StarWitness™ Field Interviewer Version 2.0 Now Available

Cary, NC— The StarWitness portable interview recording kit just got even better with the deployment of version 2.0. We believe that our customers are our best source of information and inspiration. When you asked for a more powerful lens, we delivered. Field Interviewer now comes standard with a magnetic, detachable wide-angle fisheye lens that provides a 110 degree field of view while maintaining clarity of the subject and interviewer. We also improved ease-of-use with the following:

- A spare micro-SD card integrated into the recording unit

- Non-slip rubber feet, perfect for securing to any surface

- A diffuser lens integrated with white LED illuminator

Our goal is to give you the best interview recording technology, with the maximum ease-of-use so you can concentrate on what you do best, keeping your communities safe. To schedule a demonstration or for more information on the StarWitness Field Interviewer and our other products please visit www.starwitness.com.

About Signalscape

Signalscape’s industry-leading products are used worldwide by law enforcement and professional security. StarWitness solutions use proprietary technology to recover, analyze and utilize video evidence to find the truth. StarWitness technology serves as a witness of the truth.