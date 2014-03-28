Aware Supplies Saudi Arabia with Biometrics Software to Help Facilitate Pilgrimage Travel

BEDFORD, Mass. – Aware, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics software and services, today announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has begun deployment of several of Aware’s COTS biometrics software products as part of an update to their visa issuance management process. The new system utilizes Aware’s Biometric Services Platform (BioSP™), as well as Universal Registration Client (URC) and related APIs. BioSP is a modular, centralized, service-oriented application used to implement workflows and manage data exchange between various government departments. URC is a biometric enrollment application that will operate on hundreds of workstations at consulates and visa service centers globally to collect biometrics from potential visitors to Saudi Arabia. Aware served as the principal subcontractor to Fujitsu Arabia Ltd. on the project. Aware also recently announced that it supplied products and services to Fujitsu for a similarly-scoped biometric visa applicant screening system deployed in Canada.

“The new system in Saudi Arabia highlights the scalability of Aware’s biometric services platform, designed to handle as many as sixteen thousand biometric enrollments in a single hour,” commented Rob Mungovan, Vice President at Aware. “The deployment serves as yet another example of Aware’s COTS products and subcontracted services being used by an integrator to successfully field an advanced, biometrics-enabled visa issuance solution.”

About Aware

Aware is a leading provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers globally. Our products include SDKs, software components, workstation applications, and a modular, centralized, service-oriented platform. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to biometric authentication and search, including face, fingerprint, and iris autocapture, image quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products are used to enable identity-centric security solutions with biometrics for applications including border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

See Aware’s website for more information about our biometrics software products.