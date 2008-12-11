Napa County Sheriff’s Department Solves Crimes Fast With NEC’s Fingerprint Matching Technology

NEC’s AFIS Deployment More Affordable, Features Smaller Footprint

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Corporation of America, a premier provider of IT, network and identity management solutions, today announced that the Napa County (CA) Sheriff’s Office recently deployed NEC’s Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Desktop Solution and is already experiencing the benefits from real time fingerprint identification and verification.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department deployed NEC’s AFIS Desktop Solution (AFIS21-DSTM) earlier this year and has improved the speed of latent print comparison searches, as well as ten print processing, which positively verifies identity during the booking process.

The NEC deployment also means that Napa County not only has its own local fingerprint database, but that it now is integrated with the California Department of Justice’s 15.7 million fingerprint and palm database, which contains 15.7 million records. This integration allows County officials to quickly search state records and share their own records with the State of California.

Moreover, NEC’s AFIS21-DS is delivering these benefits on a scalable, affordable NEC architecture that features software-based matching algorithms designed for agencies that require the powerful interactive environment.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is committed to best law enforcement practices and is proud to report having success with NEC’s AFIS technology, The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has been able to abandon the time-consuming process of mailing fingerprint cards, in favor of an affordable and future-proof method that allows for results in minutes instead of weeks. “After just months, we’ve already seen real results,” said Lt. Thomas Commander, Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Law enforcement extends beyond county and state lines, and suspects cross those lines, too,” said Barry Fisher, vice president, Identification Solutions Division, NEC Corporation of America. “NEC builds AFIS solutions for all types of law enforcement organizations, with an emphasis on speed, accuracy, scalability, and integration. Sometimes that integration includes local agencies only, and sometimes it includes tapping the resources of state or regional databases, too. NEC is proud to have Napa County as a partner successfully building its own solution, while leveraging the resources of existing sources like California DOJ, too.”

NEC’s AFIS Desktop Solution (AFIS21-DS)

NEC’s AFIS21 Desktop Solution allows even small agencies with small budgets to control their own AFIS, minimizing costs while maximizing productivity. Based on a scalable architecture, NEC’s AFIS21 Desktop Solution can be configured with as few as two personal computers or can be extended to multiple services in a parallel processing environment.

