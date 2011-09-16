Digital Ally Introduces the DVM-400 In-Car Video System at 118th Annual International Chiefs of Police Conference in Chicago

Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance, speed enforcement and thermal imaging products, is introducing another new addition to its line of in-car video systems. Costing less than $3,000.00, the DVM-400 allows budget-constrained law enforcement agencies to purchase high quality digital in-car video systems like the recently announced DVM-100, but with greater camera control than the DVM-100 can provide.

As with Digital Ally’s other in-car video systems that have been installed in law enforcement vehicle fleets throughout the world, the DVM-400 is incorporated into a rear-view mirror to maximize ease of use with space requirements. Unlike the DVM-100, however, it also features an external 10x camera to provide forward zoom capabilities plus better positioning control and an external rear-seat camera to record suspects after they have been placed in the vehicle.

Although the DVM-100 and DVM-400 do not have all the features of the DVM-750 and DVM-500Plus, they are easy to operate and offer high quality video with H.264 Codec at 30 frames per second, pre-event recording, covert mode, metadata, a remote wireless microphone, an integrated microphone for recording inside the vehicle, USB download or removable SD card, back office software, and more.

To learn more, contact Digital Ally, Inc. or stop by IACP booth #861 to see both DVM-100 and DVM-400 in-car video systems as well as several other new products.

