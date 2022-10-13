Safer and greener roadworks improved by enhanced Jenoptik enforcement solution

Jenoptik has developed a series of enhancements to its temporary speed camera enforcement which means more sites can be monitored through an innovative, environmentally friendly power solution.

In the last 20 years, Jenoptik has delivered 500 Temporary Automated Speed Cameras At Roadworks (TASCAR) schemes which use its SPECS average speed cameras and VECTOR infrared lighting system, to enforce the essential limits in place to keep drivers safe and traffic flowing.

Until now these solutions have required connection to the power grid or the use of diesel generators. Now iTASCAR, with the i standing for “intelligent” use renewable and zero carbon power only, so no CO2 is emitted on site. This is delivered through a combination of wind, solar and hydrogen power which allows schemes to be set up anywhere, even if there is no power and where air quality is particularly important.

iTASCAR is designed to be extremely energy efficient through the innovative design of both the VECTOR camera and the VECTOR infrared lights, which are only activated when the camera’s shutter is used, rather than flooding the scene with light all the time. This reduced power draw means the system can be fully operational even through winter, 24/7, where other renewable energy-powered systems only work during daylight and fair weather.

Courtesy Image

The environmental benefits of iTASCAR are further enhanced by the co-location of Airly air quality monitoring sensors, which are mounted to the camera columns to provide 24/7 monitoring throughout the roadworks site. This not only allows the contractors and highway authority to understand the prevailing air quality conditions but provides data that can aid intelligent decisions around certain construction activities – for example where particulates might be produced during construction, minimising the impact on the local environment.

The new approach has been successfully used at a number of UK sites, including the A11 Concrete Roads Replacement scheme, where power was not easily available and air quality was of particular importance.

“The technology has performed really well and the fuel cell arrangements have proved very successful. The air quality monitoring provides useful data and Jenoptik have worked collaboratively with Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and our stakeholders”, Bob Feurtado, Senior Traffic Manager, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure.

About Jenoptik and its Smart Mobility Solutions division

Optical technologies are the core our business: Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group and is active in the two photonics-based divisions: Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions. Our key target markets primarily include the semiconductor equipment industry, medical technology, automotive and mechanical engineering as well as traffic.

Jenoptik’s Smart Mobility Solutions division provides photonics-based, innovative and sustainable solutions, including technology and services for Road Safety, Public Security and Road User Charging. Our customers include local and governmental authorities, police and enforcement agencies, as well as public and private organizations. As pioneers of sensor-based road safety cameras and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR), Traffic Law Enforcement and ANPR technology is at the core of our product portfolio. Our solutions cover a wide range of stationary and mobile applications such as vehicle monitoring and classification, average and spot speed, red-light enforcement including additional features, civil security, as well as road user charging and emission control, using video analytics and artificial intelligence.

As an end-to-end solution provider, we support our customers with the provision of roadside equipment and software, including integration, installation and maintenance through to full-service operation of our solutions. Our powerful data management solutions turn data into knowledge with automated data processing and real-time analytics. We continue to research and develop new and emerging sensors and solutions, with new platforms optimized for emerging sectors such as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles. Our strong global presence and installation base is supported by a reliable partner network. With innovation as our driving force, Jenoptik is a world-leading enabler for smart mobility, with intelligent solutions and services constantly evolving to help make roads, journeys, communities and our environment safer around the globe.