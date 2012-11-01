Ultra Electronics - USSI Receives Multiple Orders from the Seattle Police Department for Acoustic Hailing Devices

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. - Ultra Electronics - USSI announces today that the Seattle Police Department has purchased multiple HS-14 Acoustic Hailing Devices (AHDs) incorporated with added safety features, illumination, and video recording capabilities.

The HS-14 packs a peak acoustic output of 151 dB allowing it to penetrate high background noise environments and has the ability to reach an intended target over 1500 m. The HS-14 is tested to rigorous military standards to meet the most torturous environmental conditions from extreme temperatures to rain, humidity, and sandstorms. HyperSpike technology focuses on live human voice frequency spectrum, allowing an intended target to hear crystal clear voice commands from great distances.

The Seattle Police Department will have the added capability to capture video while using the HS-14. The operators now have the ability to record hours of video and take still photographs of operational situations. The illumination feature added to the HS-14 will be able to illuminate the intended radius giving the operator a visible line of site of objects.

“We paid special attention to the needs of the end customer for this sale of the HS-14 to ensure we properly captured user requirements and engineered the right solution,” said Patrick Allison, Director of Business Development for Audio Products at USSI. “Ultra Electronics USSI listened to our customer about the unique features and benefits they wanted in an AHD and as a customer-focused company we responded accordingly”.

About Ultra Electronics - USSI

Ultra Electronics - USSI is an innovative global supplier of highly intelligible, ruggedized, long ranges acoustic communication devices, and high power and commercial speaker arrays. Being deployed world-wide, these products are used in diverse applications such as crowd control, mass notification, border/port security, law enforcement, maritime security, perimeter protection, and more. To find out more or request a demonstration, please visit www.ultra-HyperSpike.com