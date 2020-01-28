New Innovative Radiation Detector for Emergency Responders

Nashville, Tennessee: Mirion Technologies just announced the release of AccuRad PRD, a new personal radiation detector (PRD) for emergency responders in the field. The AccuRad device is the first PRD developed in close collaboration with first responders and state and federal law enforcement, to address their most critical needs.

“The emergency responders and public health officials charged with detecting and dealing with radiation face constantly shifting challenges every day,” says Keith Spero, Director of Homeland Security & Military Sales at Mirion. “We are proud to offer a PRD that is capable of responding to these challenges…to help keep our emergency responders and the public safe.”

Features and benefits of the AccuRad PRD include:

Discreet design and simple operation

Durable construction

Directional radiation detection

Long battery life

The innovative PRD will benefit emergency responders and radiation protection personnel in a wide range of situations, including event security, border protection, and critical infrastructure security.

The AccuRad PRD is now available. For more information, visit accurad.mirion.com.

