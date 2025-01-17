How to buy virtual reality training (eBook)

Headset-based virtual reality (VR) technology is transforming how police officers train for real-world situations. By immersing officers in realistic, controlled environments, VR training prepares police officers for high-pressure scenarios — such as de-escalation, active shooter events, or crisis negotiations — without the risks or costs associated with live-fire or force-on-force training. Unlike traditional police training methods, virtual reality allows every officer to receive identical training, and officers can repeat assigned exercises until they refine their critical decision-making skills. Many VR systems can measure police officer performance in real time and record all aspects of the scenarios for auditing and presentation in court if required.

Choosing the right virtual reality training system for your police department involves understanding your police agency’s training needs, securing appropriate funding and ensuring that the system complies with standards for law enforcement training.

This Police1 guide will walk you through each step of the process of procuring virtual reality training technology for police, from needs assessment to implementation, to help you make an informed purchase that maximizes the value of your investment.

Download your free copy of the comprehensive “How to Buy Virtual Reality Training” guide from Police1 by filling out the form today.