Pa. police purchase high-tech imager

By Joe Wiercinski

The Sharon Herald

SHARON, Pa. — Sharon Police Department is spending a federal grant and some of its own money to buy new imaging equipment that will improve criminal investigations.

Chief Mike Menster said the department is buying an imager that will help detectives gather evidence more efficiently, process it more quickly and get it to the state police crime laboratory faster than current procedures do.

The unit uses ultraviolet light instead of powder to detect fingerprints and other evidence. Its high resolution camera photographs prints and converts them to an electronic image file that can quickly be e-mailed to state police technicians for identification.

