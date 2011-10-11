Amped FIVE, Forensic Video Analysis Software, Opens High Tech Crime Fighting Tools to All Budgets

New subscription plans available for Amped Software’s new product “Amped FIVE On Demand”, with competitive and flexible pricing options, unique in its field.

Las Vegas, Nevada/ Trieste, Italy -- Amped FIVE On Demand video enhancement software offers all of the features of the company’s market leading Amped FIVE Professional, but in a budget friendly package with weekly, monthly, or annual subscription options. With its revolutionary technology, Amped FIVE On Demand forensic software gives law enforcement professionals a complete set of tools for video, images, as well advanced features and filters in one affordable package.

Martino Jerian, Amped CEO, said “The greatest challenge facing our law enforcement customers used to be the criminals. Today it is their budgets and cuts to the budget. We have had hundreds of agencies ask for this type of program who need our software to do their job. We now can provide the tools and technology that they need at a price that they can afford. When you consider all of the capabilities of Amped FIVE Professional and take away the barrier that the standard license cost creates for many agencies and cities today; you have an unbeatable combination of features and value with Amped FIVE On Demand forensic video analysis”.

“We offer Amped FIVE On Demand video enhancement software with both annual contract pricing and either a one week or one month no contract program.” Added E.J. Ord, Amped Software North America’s Director of Sales for Military and Law Enforcement. “Our contract pricing allows an agency to utilize Amped FIVE as an operating expense, rather than capital outlay for as little as $450 per month. That only amounts to around $15 a day. A further bonus in affordability is that the pricing is all-inclusive with updates and support, so our users are always up to date and do not have to worry about future costs for upgrades or tech support. We also decided to offer the one week or one month no-contract pricing to help those agencies who either need flexibility or to be utilized by private investigators, security professionals, forensics labs, or professional witness that bill their clients for expenses.”

Amped FIVE On Demand forensic video analysis subscriptions are available now in the U.S. and Canada and will be available soon worldwide with pricing in either US Dollars or Euros depending on the customer’s location.

About Amped Software

Amped is an award winning dynamic company specialized in developing software solutions for image and video processing for forensic and investigative applications. With strategic partners across the world, Amped strive to exceed the ever-evolving requirements and anticipate the needs of our customers. With customers in the law enforcement, military, and forensics sector, Amped has become the first choice for professionals who need to get results quickly. Amped is a partner for Milestone Systems, which is the global leader for open platform IP video surveillance camera control software.