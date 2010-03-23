Logicube® Announces Networking Module for Forensic Data Capture Solutions

Chatsworth, CA. - Logicube® Inc., the industry’s leader in hard drive duplication and eForensics technology, has announced a new addition to its line of premier forensic data capture solutions. The NETConnect™ networking module provides immediate network access to forensic data.

The NETConnect provides multiple investigators access to a single set of case files. Suspect data captured using Logicube’s Forensic Dossier and stored within the Dossier or Logicube’s MPFS™ (Massive Portable Forensic Storage) solution can now be accessed remotely. NETConnect can be configured as a “client” for a network file system or as an actual network file system server. Users can preview evidence data, transfer data to pre-defined network locations or initiate commands from NETConnect’s control panel, including drive formatting or wiping.

“NETConnect changes the paradigm of analysis practices for digital forensic investigations,” commented Farid Emrani, Executive Vice President and COO of Logicube. “Within local or wide area networks, NETConnect quickly gives the entire investigation team access to evidence data for review and analysis. This streamlines the entire process and reduces the costly investment in storage media required to make copies of hard drives for each member of the analysis team,” continued Emrani.

The NETConnect uses a 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet interface supporting a data transfer rate approaching 5GB/min. Both CIFS and NFS file access protocols are supported and the NETConnect supports Windows, MAC or Linux operating systems. A wide variety of network protocols is supported including Telnet. The built-in administrative functions of NETConnect allow users to establish user names, passwords, maintain credentials and manage access control for increased file security.

“NETConnect is the perfect complement to our flagship data capture solution, the Forensic Dossier. The additional connectivity to the MPFS further demonstrates the total solution approach we have to the complex challenges faced by digital forensics investigators,” commented Mr. Emrani.

The NETConnect will be featured in the Logicube booth (#1631) at the 2010 FOSE show held in Washington D.C., March 23rd through March 25th. The MPFS will begin shipping in Q2 2010.

About Logicube

Logicube is the world’s leader in hard drive duplication and eForensics solutions. Founded in 1993, with headquarters in Chatsworth, California, Logicube is dedicated to delivering reliable, innovative, state-of-the-art solutions for users worldwide. The company’s products are sold direct to users, through international distributors and authorized dealers world-wide for more information visit their website at http://www.logicube.com or http://www.logicubeforensics.com.