Magnet forensics brings together leading digital forensics and incident response experts for Magnet Virtual Summit

WATERLOO, Ontario — Magnet Forensics, a developer of digital investigation solutions for more than 4,000 enterprises and public safety agencies in over 100 countries, today announced the kick-off of the Magnet Virtual Summit, a free global event that brings together leading digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) experts to share their latest research and help develop the next generation of talent. Over 5,000 people representing leading public safety organizations and enterprises, ranging from Fortune 1000 companies through to DFIR service providers, from 150 countries are already registered to attend the summit.

“Every year, digital forensics and incident response practitioners are witnessing rapid evolutions in cybercrime as they play an increasingly important role in attempting to counteract it,” said Adam Belsher, chief executive officer at Magnet Forensics. “The Magnet Virtual Summit is providing digital forensics and incident response practitioners around the world with an opportunity to share the latest trends and challenges they’ve encountered in their investigations and learn more about how their peers are responding to cybercrime with innovative solutions and techniques.”

Between Feb. 21 and March 2, attendees of the Magnet Virtual Summit can hear from more than 60 DFIR experts from the public safety and enterprises spaces. They will discuss the latest trends in mobile forensics, ransomware and malware, eDiscovery, video forensics and more. Jad Saliba, Magnet Forensics’ founder and chief technology officer will deliver the summit’s welcome address. Saliba, who formerly worked as a police officer, will speak on key trends and challenges in the industry and how the company is innovating to tackle them. Charles River Associates vice-president David Cowen will deliver a keynote address, where he will outline new techniques that can help practitioners meet the demands of cloud investigations. Other speakers include representatives from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NICE, Palo Alto Networks, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service.

The Magnet Virtual Summit will also feature a mentorship day where some of the speakers will sit down, one-on-one, with attendees who are new to the industry or looking to advance within it. Public safety agencies and enterprises are both struggling to fill digital forensics and incident response positions due to a global talent crunch. In the U.S. alone, there are 755,000 unfilled cyber jobs. To help address the issue, the speakers at the Magnet Virtual Summit will offer personalized career advice, review resumes and help guests plan the next steps in their careers.

Other scheduled events include a Latin American Day. On March 2, every session will be led by regional speakers and presented in Spanish and Portuguese. The Magnet Virtual Summit Capture the Flag competition, meanwhile, will be held on March 1. The competition will pit more than 1,000 registrants against one another and test their digital forensics and incident response skills in a three-hour timed event.

To learn more about and participate in the Magnet Virtual Summit, please visit magnetvirtualsummit.com and register.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics’ software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 100 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.